Four More Shots Please renewed for third season

After two successful seasons, Amazon Prime Video series Four More Shots Please will return with the third season. It will pick up from where the second season concluded.

Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy, Four More Shots Please is the story of four unapologetically flawed women, Damini (Sayani Gupta), Siddhi Patel (Maanvi Gagroo), Anjana Menon (Kirti Kulhari) and Umang Singh (Bani J). They live their life to the fullest and discover themselves by making mistakes. But one thing that keeps them going in the tough times is their friendship.

Giving an insight into the third season, producer Pritish Nandy shared, “In the new season, the unapologetically flawed girls will face even greater challenges and stereotypes thrown at them but all the while their friendship will be their driving force.”

He added, “The third season will pick up from where the four girls are left at the end of season two and will take forward their stories as they journey ahead in their career, relationships, love and, most importantly, the passion and beauty of their friendship.”

Actor-director Tannishtha Chatterjee has been roped in to direct the third season of Four More Shots Please. Devika Bhagat, who wrote the first and second season, will write the third season as well and Ishita Moitra will pen the dialogues.

Looking forward to another successful season, Aparna Purohit, Head of Amazon Originals, Amazon Prime Video India, said in a statement, “The response to Four More Shots Please! has been phenomenal. It has already become the most-watched show from India this year. The first season was one of the top three most-watched Amazon Original Series from India in 2019, and season two has set yet another benchmark.”

