Four More Shots Please first impression: Old wine in a sleek and glamorous bottle

A few minutes into Four More Shots Please, Milind Soman makes a grand entry walking atop a conference table in a tiny white brief. Well, that’s not just Sayani Gupta’s character Damini’s fantasy but the fantasy of many girls across the globe. Also starring Bani J, Kirti Kulhari and Maanvi Gagroo, the series makes a conscious attempt to tell a story from the woman’s gaze. It is also very sleek and good looking but seems like the tale of any other gang of friends, who are different from each other and have different issues to resolve in life.

The pilot episode of Four More Shots Please dedicates itself to introducing the four lead characters. Damini (Gupta) is having a hard time finding a fine line between journalism and getting page views for her website. Siddhi (Gagroo), on her part, has a hard time dealing with her overcritical mother, whose only ambition in life is to get her daughter married.

Anjana (Kulhari), a single mother, is torn between her personal and professional life crisis. Lastly, Umang (Bani), is a gym instructor, who believes in pushing her clients into fitness regimes. She also doesn’t shy away from getting cosy with the hot gym guy or a red-haired beauty in the ladies’ wash room at a pub.

The girl gang meets up on Friday nights over shots to share their life’s worries with each other. Jeh, played by the husky-toned Prateik Babbar, is the charming bartender at Truck Bar, the gang’s usual hangout destination. Lisa Ray also makes an appearance as the Bollywood starlet Samara Kapoor, whom Umang has a crush on. As for Milind, he plays Damini’s gynecologist, and she leaves no chance to fantasize about him, be it in briefs or full clothes.

Coming to performances, all the names involved have already proved their mettle, and they do complete justice to their craft. While Sayani Gupta’s corporate avatar leaves a mark, she lacks the authenticity of editor-in-chief of a news website. Maanvi Gagroo, who has been wanting to step out of her comfort zone for a long time, finally gets her diva moment, as she grooves on the bar top in a scene.

Kirti Kulhari, no doubt is a great actor, but she looks tad unsure in her new glamorous avatar. But in the coming episodes, all eyes would be only on Bani J. In the first episode, we have only gotten to see her either workout or make out. Will be she able to pull off the role of a bisexual caught in her own emotions? Well, only time will tell. And yes, brownie points to the creators for making an LGBT character look so normal.

What really holds the fort for the series is its music by Mikey McCleary. The 12-original soundtrack album highlights the many moods of the millennials. The title track is peppy and will be the perfect number for your next girls’ night out. Even Darshan Raval’s friendship ballad Yaara Teri Yaari makes for a soothing experience.

The first episode is a simple, breezy affair with its fun moments. Be it Siddhi’s awful singing lessons, Damini’s serious OCD issue or Anjana unintentionally swearing in front of her daughter, it does bring in a few laughs. Even Anjana’s sexist joke comparing men with condoms, and how the latter is no more thick and insensitive, is quite quirky.

The characters indeed are relatable, and there are moments when you get the ‘been there, done that’ vibe. While on promotion, the team had been quite vocal about the show having a strong script. And so, we are looking forward to see what more (read: different) is in store in the next episodes of Four More Shots Please.

Starting January 25, the 10-episode series will stream on Amazon Prime Video.