Four More Shots Please actor Amrita Puri: Content made in India is still very male oriented

Actor Amrita Puri played the character of Kavya in Amazon Prime Video original Four More Shots Please. The actor talks about working in the series in an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com.

Q. Your debut Aisha also revolved around four female characters. What are the changes you felt between the two projects?

They are completely different stories. So, I do not think the comparison is justified. That was the adaptation of a novel while this series is about women in their 30s, established and independent.

Q. What according to you makes the series stand out?

It was exciting to know that this sort of content was being explored in India. Such shows have been shown abroad and internationally, but in my opinion, sexuality in women was not explored in this way ever before in India. I thought it is very urban and contemporary. So, that excited me.

Q. Web series are very bold in the content they show. Why do you think is the case?

When it comes to web series, censorship is very different in comparison to films and television. So, that itself gives a lot more freedom to experiment with subjects that were not dealt with properly earlier because of the censorship issue. Times have changed. Aisha was almost 10 years ago. Over time, you expect a change in society and mindset. You at least hope for that. So, in that sense, yes, we have moved forward.

Q. Do you think the series came at the right time as there is a lot of conversation around women’s issues now?

When they started writing the show, it happened way before the MeToo movement started in India. It just so happens that it released at the time when women’s issues are at the peak and on the forefront. It came in a time when people are discussing women’s issues.

Q. While the series breaks or addresses various taboos, your character is still a cliched one. Your character Kavya is the other woman that Anjana is uncomfortable with. How did you look at it?

Everything is already always done by someone else before, but the character was new to me. Also, in the series, what was refreshing was the fact that two women became friends by end of the series. You have relationships like these existing in today’s time. Marriage might not work but the partners involved do have a cordial relationship with each other and are okay about moving on in their respective lives.

Q. Will it be right to say that female voices, at least in the industry, are being heard and acknowledged?

Not enough. If you see the percentage of content that is being made on the whole in India, across all states, it is very male oriented. It is unique because it is solely based on the female protagonist. It is happening but very slowly.

Q. How do you feel about the power shift in the industry where women are being equally paid, given important roles and are participating in every segment of filmmaking?

Yes, power shift is happening but again, the percentage is very low.

Q. Your next is also a web series Made in Heaven. How different is this series from Four More Shots?

It is very different in treatment, concept and theory. I am part of one episode in that series. The concept does not follow the title of Made in Heaven literally but it is about how interesting weddings are in India. It is quite interesting.