Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

The women of Four More Shots Please 3 react to criticism that the show is ‘all about sex’

Four More Shots Please 3 actors Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Bani J and Sayani Gupta talk about their web show and the criticism it faces.

four more shots please 3,Four More Shots Please 3 will drop on October 21.

After an interval of two years, Four More Shots Please is back with its third season. The web series stars Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari and Bani J in the lead roles. The Rongita Nandy brain-child gives a glimpse of these four women, and how they deal with turmoil in their personal and professional lives. While it talks to women across owing to its honest storytelling and relatable characters, the show has often been questioned for showing ‘too much sex’. Over the last two seasons, the characters have openly spoken about their desires, gaffes with partners and their sexuality, in general.

As the leading ladies sat down to talk about their show with indianexpress.com, we brought upon the trolling the show receives. To this Kirti Kulhari responded, “Yes, the show is a lot about sex. There is also a lot of sex in the world.”

She further shared that India is the most populated country and they are representing what’s already there out in the world. The Pink actor added that they would say yes to all the criticism because everyone has the right to hold an opinion.

Also Read |Maanvi Gagroo claims she’s the ‘female SRK of OTT’. Here’s why

Sayani Gupta, on her part, asserted that the problem is not sex but women having the option to choose their sexual partners, and talk about their sexuality. “This (the show) is so rare. Of course, there is no representation of it in cinema at all. Even in real life, how many talk about their preferences or orgasms? You will be shocked to find the percentage of women who haven’t experienced an orgasm in their entire life, and most of them have multiple children. It’s just the mindset where we don’t talk about sex and women. It’s always tauba tauba,” the actor shared.

Echoing her thoughts, Kirti added, “Sex in the industry, or even in general is used to titillate in a strange way. Asli mudde mein aate nahi hai (no one talks about real matters), even when it comes to men. Women to door ki baat hai (talking about women is farfetched).”

Also Read |I’ve come this far because I never got lost in trappings of fame: Kirti Kulhari

Popular VJ, Bani J, who plays a homosexual character in the show named Umang, also shared her opinion on the matter. Claiming that our ‘male-dominated society’ is not comfortable seeing women voice their opinions is the real issue. “The issue is seeing women taking charge and the shots. Having sex with who they want and wherever, and voicing out what they want. Men are not used to seeing women being so assertive of themselves. To have women say no when they want, a lot of men have issues with these things. But I want to say that we also have opinions, preferences and agencies. We have the right to say yes and no. You should listen to us as well because we have a voice. We deserve to be seen and heard.”

To end the discussion, Maanvi Gagroo shared her personal experiences when it comes to women’s feedback towards the show. Sharing that Four More Shots Please connected with women across age groups, there were a lot of older women who loved the show too. “During season 1, they would be like what a nice show, kya mast show banaya hai… but say it in hush tones, almost whispering. However, by the next season, they expressed their love openly stating that they don’t care what their husband thought about it. And now, they have been eagerly waiting for the third season. They wish to live their lives vicariously through us. They say they had no freedom or maybe they didn’t think they could exercise their freedom when they were our age. So that speaks more of what the show is about than people just claiming it’s about sex.”

Starting October 21, Four More Shots Please 3 will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

First published on: 20-10-2022 at 08:06:17 am
