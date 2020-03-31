Four More Shots Please 2 trailer: The sassy girl gang is back

Four More Shots Please 2 will start streaming on April 17. Four More Shots Please 2 will start streaming on April 17.

The trailer of Amazon Prime Video’s Four More Shots Please season two is out. The web series will start streaming from April 17. It stars Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Kirti Kulhari and Banji J in the lead roles.

The trailer hints that the story of the show picks up from where the first season concluded. The four girls who choose their separate ways are back to being friends. They have grown at a personal level too. Sayani Gupta’s Damini after quitting her job of a journalist has written a book, Bani J’s Umang is a successful body trainer and is bringing a fitness revolution, Kirti Kulhari’s Anjana is a more confident woman and Maanvi Gagroo’s Siddhi Patel has become a standup comedian. Together, they are sassy, witty, bold and rebellious.

Like the first season, this one too boasts of exotic locales and some amazing ensemble. It has been shot in Istanbul, Mumbai and Udaipur. Neil Bhoopalam, Milind Soman and Prateik Babbar also make an appearance in the trailer.

The official description of the Nupur Asthana directorial reads, “Umang, Anjana, Damini and Siddhi – Four best friends will cuddle up again and tell the world to sit up and pay a little more attention to what women truly want. Girls will always be girls around their girls – the problems remain simple yet complicated and funny to each other. They will make new mistakes, but love each other a little more fiercely and choose themselves over society and expectations.”

Rangita Pritish Nandy, the creator of the series feels the picturesque locations adds charm to the show. “Season 1 we road-tripped to Goa, season 2 we’ve leapt across the seas and headed to gorgeous Istanbul and gone nearer home to Udaipur. These places add scale, a throbbing vibe and charm to the show. Of course, the millennial Mumbai story remains a big part of the friendship between our four; its sites, its people, its streets. Four More Shots Please is nothing without South Mumbai,” she said in a statement.

Four More Shots Please 2 is the fourth Indian original series on Amazon Prime Video in 2020. Kabir Khan’s The Forgotten Army, Anirban Dasgupta’s black comedy Afsos and Pushpavalli starring comedian Sumukhi Suresh released earlier this year.

