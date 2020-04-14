Four More Shots Please 2 creator Rangita Nandy: Our endeavour has been to do something different

Four More Shots Please 2 will release on Amazon Prime Video on April 17. (Photos: Rangita Nandy/Instagram) Four More Shots Please 2 will release on Amazon Prime Video on April 17. (Photos: Rangita Nandy/Instagram)

The much anticipated Four More Shots Please 2 will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from April 17. Starring Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Kirti Kulhari and Bani J, the web series has been created by Rangita Nandy, while Nupur Asthana has come on-board as the director.

The trailer that released last month gave a glimpse of the crazy world of these girls, and their personality transformatiom compared to last time. Also, like the previous season, this one too boasted of exotic locations (Istanbul, Udaipur and Mumbai) and an amazing ensemble.

Rangita Nandy recently spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com about the expectations around the show, the journey of the leading ladies and her all-woman team.

Excerpts from the conversation…

Given the current scenario, are you disappointed with no possibility of promotional activities for Four More Shots Please 2?

Without sounding opportunistic, I think there could be no better time for my or any show to launch on an OTT platform. We are under a lockdown and most of us are spending time reading and watching shows. So, I think this time can actually give a boost to our show.

What can one expect from the second season?

If you enjoyed the first season, I am sure you will love this new one too. In the last season, the audience got a chance to become familiar with these girls, and now they are the people they know, they are your friends. In this season, you will see how life throws curve balls at them, and how they deal with it. They are all living in today’s time, and having a lot of fun. It’s also going to be a reality check for a lot of people. We have mounted the show more ambitiously, and there’s a change in scale and structure. It’s going to be really interesting. As for the new audience, I think they will also dive into the world, as these girls are quite easy to know and love.

This season, you’ve even traveled international. How was the shooting experience?

It was just fabulous. When we were shooting for the first time, no one knew about us, and we were just another shooting body. This time, when we were in Udaipur, the hotel had to reprimand their guests from walking around or peeping out of the window because they were coming in our shots. They had to literally shut a wing so that we could function. Also, in Istanbul, there were so many non-Indians coming up to us, and recognising these girls and screeching out their character names. It felt so good knowing that the characters have overtaken these actors. It was a wonderful time.

Since you had a successful show behind you, was it easier to write season two?

When you start, you have to explain and build characters, but that pressure is not there in future seasons. People by now know these girls, and the world could be the background for us. Our endeavour has always been to do something different but the voice of the characters remains the same. They are all going to be at different crossroads, just like we also do in life. And it’s all about the choices they make, some good and some wrong ones. And as writers, it’s our job to pull them out and give them a reason to redeem themselves, so that people can keep enjoying their stories season after season. Overall, it has been a very fulfilling experience writing for season two. Considering it was a successful project, there was also a sense of responsibility but it was also quite fun.

In the trailer we see these girls going through a transformation. Which character’s journey was most exciting for you?

They are all my girls, so it would be difficult to choose. In season one, you saw Damini being very strong, and this time we have completely broken her down. She is stuck between two men in her life, she has returned her award, and she is no more the star journalist. She doesn’t have anything with her, and that goes on to show that strong women too can sometimes fall apart. On the other hand, Siddhi, who was the baby in the group, and didn’t really want to do anything, has now found a voice, and is acing in the stand-up field. Anjana is finally living a life which is about herself, her daughter, her work and not about the men around her. Umang, who is a physically strong human being, goes out to seek the love she wants against all odds. While it’s easy for me to talk about it, it’s really difficult to live those lives. And it would be fun for the audience to see the girls turn a new chapter.

Also read: Kirti Kulhari: Would be glad if Four More Shots Please can leave an impact like Sex and the City

Last season, most in your team were all women, what’s the deal this time?

Well, it did continue this time too. Nupur Asthana has directed the season, and apart from that most of the team remains the same. And I am sad to inform you that the number of men on our set has actually dwindled. We did not do it purposely, as we just found some great people to collaborate. At the end of the day, we were only seeking talent rather than the gender they belonged to.

Finally, will we see a season three happening?

I am hoping that all goes well and we start shooting for the next season soon.

