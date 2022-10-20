Four More Shots Please creator Rangita Nandy reveals the show was earlier planned as a film

Ever since the trailer of Four More Shots Please Season 3 dropped, fans have been eagerly waiting to watch the show. Starring Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Bani J, and Sayani Gupta, the series celebrates the bond between four women and also focuses on how they tackle love and career issues.

Talking about the third season, the creator of the show Rangita Nandy promised that it will be three times the sass, drama and fun. She added that while other shows too have it, what makes their series special is the friendship that binds the ladies. “And in the third season, you will see them doing all that and more, and doing it together,” she told indianexpress.com.

Four More Shots Please, which premiered in 2018, has been a trendsetter not just due to an all-woman cast but it also had a female crew. The show, interestingly, also has had a different director each season. While the first season was helmed by Anu Menon, Nupur Asthana took charge in the next, and now, Joyeeta Patpatia has taken over. When asked what led to a new vision every season, Rangita said, “I think every time we write a season, we want to bring in something new. As makers and creators, we also want one more woman taking the material, making it her own and bringing a different voice to the audience.”

Recalling her first meeting with streaming giant Amazon Prime Video, Rangita Nandy shared that there were three people from Amazon in the room, while she, her sister and father (Pritish Nandy) came in with the idea. “I told them I have something interesting, which originally was an idea for a movie. I also suggested that I don’t know if you will like it but it’s about four women, who live, love and f**k and in south Bombay. They were just sold instantly in that one sentence. I think they know exactly what their audience wants,” she shared.

We then went on to discuss the fate of Four More Shots Please, if it was made as a film. Rangita shared that while she went to Amazon in 2016, she had registered the idea two years before that. “I don’t think at that time the box office was ready for this. Being an all women piece, which spoke about friendship, had no dukhi kahani in the core. The story has no burden to carry and neither redemption to feel. I think that really is why we didn’t end up making it a movie.”

She added that she had earlier reached out to multiple women directors with the idea. “I had wanted a woman to direct it back then too. I spoke to a couple of them, and they are quite well-known today. However, they all kind of wanted to make it into a serious arty piece. I was like no, why can’t I just want to have fun with it? When I came to them (Amazon Prime Video), they saw it. Maybe the time was wrong when I met the directors, and right when I met Amazon.”

Rangita Nandy further said that if it was indeed made into a film, it would have been a limited piece. “Today, it has wings and could travel the journey it is on because it is on streaming. We had the freedom to do it and also, the budgets are bigger. They are never telling you to make it less but always more. Also, cinema is just the weekend. But with OTT, every time a new season drops, the previous one also gets lifted. More people start watching it.”

Rangita also spoke about Four More Shots Please being called the “desi Sex and the City”. “I don’t care. Sex and the City is massively successful. Also, I think if someone wants to find an equalizer, they will,” she said, adding that every heist story will be often compared to Money Heist. Rangita also mentioned that for her, having fans who love the show is what matters the most.

On a final note, the filmmaker discussed how even though the show is about women, it talks equally to the opposite gender. She shared that every time a piece of content champions a particular gender, it cannot be a monologue. “It has to be a dialogue and not have a separator. It cannot be successful if it talks about just one.”

Starting October 21, Four More Shots Please Season 3 will stream on Amazon Prime Video.