Foundation, Birds of Paradise, Kota Factory 2: What to watch on September 24

As the weekend approaches, we suggest you indulge in some binge-watching. So, here’s listing all the latest movies and shows available on streaming services.

Title Platform Language Kota Factory: Season 2 Netflix Hindi The Starling Netflix English Jailbirds New Orleans Netflix English Blood & Water: Season 2 Netflix English Midnight Mass Netflix English Ganglands (Braqueurs) Netflix French Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia Netflix Italian My Little Pony: A New Generation Netflix English Foundation Apple TV Plus English Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum Amazon Prime Video Tamil Birds of Paradise Amazon Prime Video English

Kota Factory 2: Netflix

Jitendra Kumar as Jeetu Bhaiya in Kota Factory season two. (Photo: Netflix) Jitendra Kumar as Jeetu Bhaiya in Kota Factory season two. (Photo: Netflix)

The second season of The Viral Fever’s hit web series Kota Factory will premiere today at 12:30 pm on Netflix. The show stars Jitendra Kumar, Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Ahsaas Channa, Revathi Pillai and Urvi Singh. It will pick up from where the first season concluded. Vaibhav (Mayur More) will move to Maheshwari, a prestigious IIT coaching institute in Kota from Prodigy, from where he started his journey in the city. Actor Jitendra Kumar will once again share his pearls of wisdom as Jeetu Bhaiyaa.

Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum: Amazon Prime Video

Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Actor Suriya’s production venture Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum stars Bigg Boss Tamil fame Ramya Pandian, Mithun Manickam and Vani Bhojan in the lead roles. It is written and directed by Arisil Moorthy. From the trailer, Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum seems to revolve around a media circus set in the backdrop of a controversy in a remote village. It has a married couple struggling to find their missing bulls, Vellaiyan and Karuppan.

Foundation: Apple TV Plus

Foundation is streaming on Apple TV +. (Photo: Apple TV+) Foundation is streaming on Apple TV +. (Photo: Apple TV+)

The epic saga Foundation marks the first-ever screen adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s iconic novel series of the same name. The synopsis of the show reads, “Hari Seldon and a band of loyal followers venture to the far reaches of the galaxy to establish The Foundation in an attempt to rebuild and preserve the future of civilization. Enraged by Hari’s claims, the ruling Cleons — a long line of emperor clones — fear their grasp on the galaxy may be weakening as they’re forced to reckon with the potential reality of losing their legacy forever.”

Birds of Paradise: Amazon Prime Video

The synopsis of Birds of Paradise reads, “Kate Sanders (Diana Silvers) is an ambitious and gifted, if tomboyish, aspiring ballerina from Virginia who, because of her low-income status, is given a scholarship to attend a prestigious ballet school in Paris, France. Upon arriving at the cutthroat, internationally-renowned institution, her confidence and emotional fortitude are tested by a beautiful, mysterious fellow dancer, Marine Durand (Kristine Froseth), who recently lost her brother (and dance partner) to suicide. While confrontational at first, Kate and Marine’s relationship evolves into an emotionally-charged, competitive union beset by lies, sexual awakening and, ultimately, emotional breakthrough as they risk everything to win the school’s ultimate prize: a contract to join the Opéra national de Paris.”