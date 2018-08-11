Forever trailer: Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen play a couple stuck in a dead relationship

Amazon Prime Video’s Forever stars Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen in the lead Amazon Prime Video’s Forever stars Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen in the lead

Amazon Prime Video recently released a trailer of Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen’s Forever. The one-and-a-half-minute promo of the show doesn’t reveal much about the premise of the plot. But according to the official synopsis of the series, Maya and Fred play a married couple by the names of Oscar and June, who follow the same routine every day. But one day June gets bored and decides to go for a ski trip with her husband. And things promise to take an interesting turn.

In the released trailer, the lead characters go out on dinner dates, cook together, go for walks; doing things that possibly every regular couple does. Things are pretty even, actually to the point of boredom, but towards the end of the trailer, there is a great tonal shift as we see a serious-faced Maya, a shot of a knife, and a massive bonfire of what appears to be various furniture.

The official synopsis of the show reads, “Forever is Amazon’s new dramedy series that stars Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen in lead characters. The story is created by Emmy Award-winning writers Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard. It revolves around a married couple June and Oscar living a comfortable but predictable life in suburban Riverside, California. Over the years, they have had the same meals, followed the same monotonous schedules, taken vacations at the same place… Now, June talks Oscar into shaking things with a ski trip! Stream Season 1 on September 14 only on Amazon Prime Video.”

Forever will start streaming from September 14, 2018, on Amazon Prime Video.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd