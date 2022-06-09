scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 09, 2022
Forensic trailer: Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte promise the suspense is ‘killer’ in ZEE5 film

Forensic starring Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte, Prachi Desai, Vindu Dara Singh and Rohit Roy, will premiere on ZEE5 on June 24.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 9, 2022 7:13:47 pm
forensic movie trailerForensic will start streaming on ZEE5 on June 24.

The trailer of ZEE5 film Forensic was released on Thursday. The movie features Vikrant Massey as forensic officer Johnny and Radhika Apte as police officer Megha.

The trailer begins with a harried Apte asking her colleague what has happened, and then she is informed about the murders of young girls on their birthday in Mussoorie. Soon, we see forensic officer Johnny, played by Massey, joining the investigation. But there is something unusual about this character that we will know once the film releases on ZEE5.

Directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Mini Films and Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, Forensic also stars Prachi Desai, Vindu Dara Singh and Rohit Roy in pivotal roles. It will premiere on ZEE5 on June 24.

Talking about the movie, Vikrant Massey said in a statement, “Forensic experts are so underrated, and I am glad that for the first time in Bollywood, we have a movie with a forensic expert in the lead. Just like a good script is incomplete without a good director, I believe a criminal case is incomplete without a good forensic expert and I hope that we are able to do justice to this profession via the movie.” He called the film an “exciting, edge-of-the-seat crime thriller with shocking twists and turns”.

Radhika Apte, who returns to screens after more than a year, is thrilled to be a part of Forensic. She said, “Even though Forensic is an adaptation of a south film, I can guarantee that the viewers are in for a surprising shock as this is not just another murder mystery. The plot is tight, the suspense is ‘killer’, and the shock is inevitable.”

