Flower of Evil star Lee Joon-gi cheers for Indian remake Duranga: ‘Happy to see you Indian friends’

Zee5’s Duranga, which is an adaptation of the popular South Korean series Flower Of Evil, has received support from the lead actor Lee Joon-gi. Joon-gi, who is one of the top Hallyu stars, took to Instagram and shared a post, wishing the team luck.
He wrote, “Happy to see you, (Indian flag) friends! Looking forward!”
View this post on Instagram
Duranga stars Drashti Dhami and Gulshan Devaiah in the lead roles. The story focuses on a seemingly perfect family man, who is on the run from his dark past. His wife is a cop, and the series sees her slowly piecing together her husband’s mysterious past, while saving him from the law. In the original series, Lee Joon-gi and Moon Chae-won played the roles of Do Hyun-soo and Ji-won.
Gulshan Devaiah had earlier told PTI that he didn’t watch the original show as he wanted to have his own interpretation of the character. He said, “I told Goldie Behl I won’t watch the original show. I had some ideas and I shared them with the directors and Goldie, and they seemed to like them. It (Duranga) seemed like a good idea for me from both craft and career point of view.” However, he added that there is pressure to satisfy the viewers who have watched and liked the Korean series. “I hope our interpretation of the characters are also not influenced. But there is that pressure also from the people who have watched the original show. They like it for a certain reason and there is always a pressure when people are fans of yours,” he added.
Subscriber Only Stories
Duranga is now streaming on Zee5.
Body Beauitful: Is it love or a fat fetish?
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Saif Ali Khan said he could not 'imagine the impact' of his divorce with Amrita Singh on kids Sara, Ibrahim: 'I just pray...'
Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes...’
Kumud Mishra on 'that' caste sequence from Article 15: 'No one is more racist than us...'
Revdi and its journey from festivals to politicsPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
IIT Patna to launch six new programmes; JEE score not required
Liger star Vijay Deverakonda reveals his crush, and no, it’s not Ananya Panday
Know Your City: From battling plague to celebrating festivals of all hues, Bengaluru’s Idgah ground has a rich history
Behind the Art: Why is The Old Guitarist one of the most haunting pieces created during Pablo Picasso’s ‘Blue Period’?
NASA selects potential regions to land crew for Artemis III mission
DU to launch admission process for undergraduate courses soon
CUET PG 2022: Admit cards to be released around August 26, says NTA
Watch: Anthony Joshua loses temper, throws belt out of ring after losing to Oleksandr Usyk
Cannot declare Satyendar Jain as ‘person with unsound mind’, says Delhi HC
Three dead after car falls off cliff near Pune
BTS and tackling ARMY’s marriage proposals: When Jin ended dreams with ‘don’t talk nonsense’ Jungkook demanded paperwork
India logs 11,539 Covid-19 cases