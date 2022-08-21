Flower of Evil star Lee Joon-gi cheers for Indian remake Duranga: ‘Happy to see you Indian friends’

Zee5’s Duranga, which is an adaptation of the popular South Korean series Flower Of Evil, has received support from the lead actor Lee Joon-gi. Joon-gi, who is one of the top Hallyu stars, took to Instagram and shared a post, wishing the team luck.

He wrote, “Happy to see you, (Indian flag) friends! Looking forward!”

Duranga stars Drashti Dhami and Gulshan Devaiah in the lead roles. The story focuses on a seemingly perfect family man, who is on the run from his dark past. His wife is a cop, and the series sees her slowly piecing together her husband’s mysterious past, while saving him from the law. In the original series, Lee Joon-gi and Moon Chae-won played the roles of Do Hyun-soo and Ji-won.

Gulshan Devaiah had earlier told PTI that he didn’t watch the original show as he wanted to have his own interpretation of the character. He said, “I told Goldie Behl I won’t watch the original show. I had some ideas and I shared them with the directors and Goldie, and they seemed to like them. It (Duranga) seemed like a good idea for me from both craft and career point of view.” However, he added that there is pressure to satisfy the viewers who have watched and liked the Korean series. “I hope our interpretation of the characters are also not influenced. But there is that pressure also from the people who have watched the original show. They like it for a certain reason and there is always a pressure when people are fans of yours,” he added.

Duranga is now streaming on Zee5.