Flesh trailer: It is Swara Bhasker vs Akshay Oberoi in this crime drama

Flesh, starring Swara Bhasker and Akshay Oberoi, will stream on Eros Now.

The trailer of Eros Now’s upcoming web series Flesh is out. In the series, Swara Bhasker plays ACP Radha Nautiyal, a no-nonsense, feisty police officer who wishes to kill all sex traffickers. She is assigned to find the young daughter of a wealthy couple, played by Yudhister and Vidya Malvade.

The trailer of the web series, written by Pooja Ladha Surti, known for co-writing Sriram Raghavan’s Ek Hasina Thi, Badlapur and Andhadhun, starts by stating, “Based on disturbing, shocking real events.” From the word go, it hints at the eight-episode series being a no holds barred affair.

As Swara Bhasker aka Radha Nautiyal investigates the cases of sex trafficking, things only get murkier. And, as we are introduced to Akshay Oberoi as the antagonist, we are reminded of the portrayal of a rapist by actor Vishal Jethwa in 2019 action thriller Mardaani 2. You can even find shades of Rani Mukerji’s Shivani Shivaji Roy in Swara’s Radha Nautiyal. And since, Flesh is coming out on a streaming platform, we can expect it to be gorier.

Flesh is created by Siddharth Anand and directed by Danish Aslam.

Talking about Flesh, Swara Bhaskar said in a statement, “Human and child trafficking is one of the most damning realities of the world and it’s important that we keep highlighting the issue through the fictional content that we create.” She added, “For the very first time in my career, I will be seen essaying the role of a cop which I am hoping will be appreciated by fans. They will witness me performing some high-octane action sequences.”

Swara Bhasker plays a no-nonsense cop in Flesh. Swara Bhasker plays a no-nonsense cop in Flesh.

Director Siddharth Anand, who has bankrolled Flesh, shared, “I am happy to bring such a bold and important story to the audience. Having actors like Swara Bhasker and Akshay Oberoi playing these unique characters makes the show a must-watch for viewers. Associating with Eros Now for Flesh has been a great experience, and we truly hope the audience appreciates the show.”

Flesh will start streaming on Eros Now from August 21.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd