Fleabag star Andrew Scott teases future projects with Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Fleabag actor Andrew Scott is looking forward to collaborating with Phoebe Waller-Bridge. (Photo: Fleabag/Instagram) Fleabag actor Andrew Scott is looking forward to collaborating with Phoebe Waller-Bridge. (Photo: Fleabag/Instagram)

Actor Andrew Scott has bagged his first Golden Globe nomination for his turn as the Hot Priest in Fleabag, and though he won’t return as the popular character, he is looking forward to collaborating with his co-star and series creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Scott has been nominated in the best supporting actor in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television category. Fellow nominees include Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method), Kieran Culkin (Succession), Stellan Skarsgard (Chernobyl) and Henry Winkler (Barry).

Asked if was up for a Hot Priest spin-off as Fleabag won’t have a season three, the actor tod Variety, “No, I don’t think so”.

The team is going to leave that story alone, he said.

“But Phoebe and I have plans to work together on something else. What we shared as well as her being such a great friend and having great chemistry, we wanted to work on stuff together. Maybe not Hot Priest, but I can definitely say that we are going to be working on something together,” Scott, 43, promised.

The actor said he was sharing a chocolate chip cookie in a London cafe with his best friend when his agent informed him about his nomination.

Scott said he talked to Waller-Bridge after he got the news, adding they were so excited that were shouting to each other down the phone for three minutes.

“We said we’d call each other back when we’d calmed down. What these awards do is really bring a bigger audience to the shows.

“Fleabag started out as a really small, kind of intimate show, and I think what Phoebe says in it is so wonderful about humanity and kindness and sexuality and how all these things can live together in a big, messy way,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Scott, who famously played Jim Moriarty in the Sherlock series, became an international sex symbol overnight after his performance in Fleabag. His on-screen chemistry with Waller-Bridge was one of the talking points of the final season.

Fleabag also secured nominations in the best television series musical or comedy and best performance by an actress in a television series musical or comedy for Waller-Bridge.

