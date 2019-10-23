Flames 2 review: A perfect blend of romance and nostalgia

The first bunk with a girlfriend/boyfriend, the first hesitant kiss, butterflies in the stomach while chatting for hours, going on dates at street food stalls, the pain of not being able to send instant messages and sneaking into parents room to use their phone when yours gets confiscated as a punishment. Ah, teenage romances! I kept reminiscing about my own when I binged the second season of The Viral Fever’s Flames.

The first season of the TVF original dealt with the lead character Rajat’s (Ritvik Sahore) journey from his infatuation to him dating his crush Ishita (Tanya Maniktala). Now in the second term, things are not as hunky-dory anymore. While being there for each other, they are shown navigating through relationships with parents and working their way towards a career.

Flames 2 makes you feel as if it is set in that time when you still had to fight with parents to own a cellphone and being in constant touch with friends was a task. It takes place at the very dawn of smartphones and elicits sweet and simple memories of teenage romance which become more relevant in times when couples seek validation of their love on social media. But the makers never explicitly say what era the show is set in since the characters are also seen talking about Thor and Thanos.

Writer Kunal Aneja has kept the narrative simple and the web series comes gently on head and eyes especially when we are bombarded with grotesque, morbid and dark stories on the web. Ritvik, as a confused teenager Rajat, is relatable, Tanya Maniktala makes Ishita look convincing with those expressive eyes and face. The title of every episode, “Kuch Toh Hua Hai, Kuch Hogaya hai”, “Chhukar Mere Mann Ko”, “Aane Vala Pal Jaane Wala Hai”, picks up from popular Bollywood romantic numbers and rightfully describe the theme of the episode.

The show also deals with friendships while being in a relationship. That bit is covered through Anusha (Sunakshi Grover) and Pandey (Shivam Kakar). Their love shines through the daily bickerings and acerbic remarks. Despite being in supporting roles, Sunakshi and Shivam are promising enough to ignite interest in their story as well.

The Apoorv Singh Karki directorial blossoms as it also explores the changing dynamics of friendships and relationships between teens and their parents. Neelu Dogra as Rajat’s mother, Raj Sharma as Ishita’s father and Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish as Kaushal Sir have done justice to their parts.

One thing that is off-putting in the teen-romantic drama is the narration by the teacher using chemistry jargon. For someone like me, who didn’t study physics and chemistry after 10th standard, it was hard to comprehend why is a character addressed as “hydrogen molecule” or why is the narrator talking about isotopes and atomic numbers.

If you are looking for a dose of nostalgia or want to watch a high school drama series, Flames 2 is a perfect pick.

Flames 2 is streaming on TVF Play and MX Player.