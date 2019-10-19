Flames 2 is not just nostalgia, the story has evolved: Ritvik Sahore

Ritvik Sahore charmed his way into the hearts of the audience with Ferrari Ki Sawaari when he was just 12. Then, he impressed the critics with his act of Geeta and Babita’s cousin in Aamir Khan starrer Dangal (2016). He didn’t disappoint as he ventured into the web space with Laakhon Mein Ek and held the interest of the audience in TVF’s Flames.

Flames, set in a tuition centre in West Delhi, dealt with the uncluttered teenage romance and gave a sense of nostalgia to all the 90s kids. Now, in its second season, the web series promises to take the narrative ahead and showcase the lead couple – Rajat (Ritvik Sahore) and Ishita (Taniya Maniktala) dealing with the highs and lows of being in a relationship.

Before Flames 2 started streaming on TVFPlay and MX Player from October 18, we sat down for a chat with Ritvik about the show. The young actor also talked about his first meeting with Aamir Khan during Dangal auditions and how acting was never on his list of career options.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Q. The first season of Flames was a lot of nostalgia for the 90s kids. What can we expect from the second season? How do you think it will withstand the competition?

I think the second season also has that nostalgia factor but the story has evolved and you will see a different side of each character. It is not just hunky-dory nostalgia now. It has a different angle to it this time. I believe Flames has a very different audience and fanbase. I have done quite a few web shows but the kind of messages and attention Flames has got, it is still unmatched. So, I think it will still have its audience.

Q. You started acting at an early age of 12 with Ferrari Ki Sawaari. Was being an actor always the plan?

Acting as a career was never an option. I have always been inclined towards sports. So, at one point I wanted to be a tennis player, then it was formula racing, I also thought about being an engineer because I looked up to my dad who is an engineer. But I think I was destined to be an actor.

Once I was studying for my exams and took a break to go for some shopping with my parents. We went to a mall and visited McDonald’s after shopping. The assistant director of Ferrari Ki Sawaari was also there for dinner. He saw me and asked me to come for a few acting workshops. My parents asked me if I want to do it and I agreed. I am happy that I took it up because now I am the happiest when I am on a movie set.

Q. Have the roles you are being offered changed after the success of your films and web series?

The characters I am being offered are from a similar zone but that is also because of my age. There are limited roles for teens.

Q. You have worked with Aamir Khan in Dangal. How was the experience? Did you learn from him?

Not in my wildest dreams did I think of meeting Aamir sir ever and then Dangal happened. Initially, I was a bit scared that how will I talk to him. I remember our first meeting. I was at Mukesh Chabra’s office and I had come for a test for younger Babita and Aamir Khan was there. He was so warm. Dil Dhadakne Do was releasing at that time and he had kept a screening of it the same evening. He invited me to that screening with my family and at the screening, he treated us so warmly. My respect for him increased a lot that day. He is an amazing person. Just by looking at him, you learn a lot. He has got amazing control over his craft and has knowledge about everything.