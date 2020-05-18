Five historical dramas that will transport you to a different world

A still from the historical show the Outlander. A still from the historical show the Outlander.

The present world and its reality are not really helping us cope with our daily lives. And to deal with the lockdown and the ongoing pandemic, quite a few people are resorting to some kind of external support. And it is in that vein that we have come up with this new listicle which will make you forget your worries for a moment or two and take you to another world — possibly the kinds which are a lot more hopeful and of course, dramatic.

The Outlander series

Based on the books written by Diana Gabaldon, Outlander boasts of an engaging storyline, credible performances and excellent camera work. The story moves in multiple timelines, but it all starts when a married nurse of World War II gets transported to 1743’s Scotland. The series is currently streaming on Netflix.

Bharat Ek Khoj

Adapted from Jawaharlal Nehru’s The Discovery of India, this Shyam Benegal show delves deep into India’s rich and disturbing past. It features a variety of actors, including the likes of Om Puri, Pallavi Joshi, Piyush Mishra among others, playing historical characters. You can stream the series on YouTube.

Peaky Blinders

Steven Knight’s excellent British war drama is quite the piece of modern cinematic achievement. Set post World War II, the series follows the Peaky Blinders gang that is led by Thomas Shelby — a ruthless war hero turned mafia leader. You can watch it on Netflix.

The Forgotten Army

Kabir Khan’s show is based on former Indian leader Subhas Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army. What led to its creation and how did they face defeat are some of the issues touched upon by the filmmaker in the show. It features Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari in the lead. The Forgotten Army is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

The Crown

Controversial, well-crafted and critically acclaimed are few of the adjectives that befit the Netflix Original The Crown. Queen Elizabeth II, her coronation and her journey as Britain’s queen are the main themes of this well-directed show. It boasts of an impressive cast (Olivia Colman, Matt Smith, Claire Foy, Helena Bonham Carter among more) and stunning set pieces. It is currently streaming on Netflix.

