Five British comedies you should watch if you like Netflix’s Sex Education

Who doesn’t like awkward albeit witty British humour? A few sections of the audience perhaps, if the success and popularity of the Netflix series Sex Education is anything to go by. With Sex Education Season 2 out now on Netflix, we thought it would be worth your time to check out a few other British comedies as well.

The IT Crowd

Those who love comedy will be familiar with these names — Chris O’Dowd, Richard Ayoade, Katherine Parkinson and Matt Berry. And imagine what would happen if these comedic talents came together on a show? Except you don’t have to imagine, because they already did. We are talking about the thoroughly engaging and side-splittingly hilarious The IT Crowd. One tech-illiterate manager and two dorky tech geniuses deal with friendship and office politics in this Graham Linehan show.

The Inbetweeners

Adolescence can be a tough terrain to manage. Creators Damon Beesley and Iain Morris show us exactly that in the British show The Inbetweeners. From slapstick to subtle — this show has the ability to display variety within the comedic genre. A difficult feat to achieve. In fact, the success of the show spawned a movie called The Inbetweeners Movie in 2011 which was a hit in its own right.

Skins

If you loved the school drama of Sex Education, you are bound to love the British show Skins as well. Despite the humour, Skins is slightly more serious and dramatic in its treatment of the content. The star cast boasts of names like Nicholas Hoult, Jack O’Connell, Dev Patel and Daniel Kaluuya among others. The show first premiered in January 2007.

Monty Python’s Flying Circus

If you are looking for something unique but also humourous, then Monty Python’s Flying Circus should be right up your alley. Tagged as a ‘surreal sketch comedy’, the show also showcases its hold on other genres like satire as well as black comedy. It has been penned by the mighty trio of Monty Python, Neil Innes and Douglas Adams.

Bad Education

A show whose synopsis reads ‘the worst teacher ever to grace the British education system,’ promises its audience not only humour but an unusual perspective on the education system as well. Starring Jack Whitehall as young teacher Alfie Wickers, Bad Education was an instant hit among viewers. Watch it to believe it.

All the shows listed above are currently streaming on Netflix.

