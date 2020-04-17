Five adult-animated series to stream right now

Here are the top 5 adult-animated series that you can watch on OTT platform right now. Here are the top 5 adult-animated series that you can watch on OTT platform right now.

While you may argue that adult-animation is a relatively niche genre, it has been around for a while now. Shows like The Simpsons, Family Man, South Park, Archer, among others have been around for decades but in the recent past, we have seen a resurgence of the genre.

1. Rick and Morty – Netflix

This wacky show revolves around a mad, alcoholic scientist Rick and his grandson, Morty. Each episode takes you on crazy ride of sci-fi adventures. The comedy drama has gained so much popularity for its imaginative concepts and dark humour, that it’s almost a cultural phenomenon, like The Simpsons. All four seasons are streaming on Netflix and the show is perfect binge-watching material.

2. BoJack Horseman – Netflix

Strictly for adults, BoJack Horseman starts off as a look into the self-destructive world of the titular character, who is a washed-up TV star. But as the seasons progress, it turns out to be a lot more than just a satirical take on a hedonistic has-been. Set in an anthropomorphic universe where humans and animals live together, the show takes us on a deeply self-reflective journey about the various facets of human behaviour. As funny as it is, the Netflix show is not afraid to address serious issues like depression, addiction, racism, sexism, sexual orientation, etc. This series is not ideal for binge-watching as it may be too heavy for some viewers but it is still a must-watch.

3. Undone – Amazon Prime Video

Undone has been overlooked by many but this show is truly one of a kind. Touted as Amazon’s first original animated series, the show stands out for many reasons but most notably, it’s breathtaking visuals. The animation, done by a process called Rotoscoping, is trippy and beautifully compliments the time-travelling story. Do not miss this.

4. Big Mouth – Netflix

This series features a bunch of middle school students who navigate their way through puberty with some additional help from “hormone monsters”. Featuring a number of comedy veterans like John Mulaney, Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph and Jordan Peele etc, Big Mouth is full of cynical, deadpan humour and it makes for a fun watch.

5. Love, Death and Robots – Netflix

Side-stepping from the usual comedic tropes of adult animation, Love Death and Robots brings to you a whole, another world in the best way possible. The show is a collection of 18 stand-alone episodes that spans various genres like science-fiction, fantasy, horror and explores post-apocalyptic worlds and alternate histories. Filmmaker David Fincher is one of the producers of the series so you know you can expect something that is definitely mind-bending.

