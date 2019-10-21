Fittrat actors Krystle D’souza and Anushka Ranjan: Blessed to work with each other

Krystle D’souza, Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal starrer Fittrat is now live for viewing. The 15-episode series delves into the three characters’ lives as they deal with career, romance and heartbreaks. Breaking out of her bahu image, Krystle is seen playing Tarini, a gold digger, while Anushka plays her BFF Amy. Fresh from the success of Student of the Year 2, Aditya Seal essays the role of Veer, the man caught between the two friends.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Krystle D’souza and Anushka Ranjan get talking about their show, making their digital debut and the fiery chemistry they share.

Excerpts from the conversation…

What is your show Fittrat all about?

Anushka: Fittrat for us is a very important project. If I have to give a summary, it’s about three individuals, who start in a certain pattern, only to get a reality check in life and realising that it’s not what they actually want from life.

So what does the word ‘fittrat’ mean to you?

Krystle: Not just to us, but universally it means the nature of a person. I think everyone has a certain nature, that changes with time. We all have shades of positive and grey in us and under pressure or certain circumstances, one of the qualities dominates the other.

How would you describe your fittrat and how it has changed over the years?

Anushka: I was a nice person and now I have become fab (laughs).

Krystle: I think I was an emotional person but now I have become more practical.

How was it working together?

Anushka: Krystle had a great experience working with me. She was like if I keep getting such co-stars, I would become a better actor and an even better human being.

Krystle: Yes, even Anushka was like wow, I have such a cooperative and loving co-star. We were just blessed to have each other.

Whenever we have two women working together, there are talks of catfights…

Anushka: I have always maintained that even though Krystle is my senior, she has never been a typical one. She would be always looking out for me, fixing my clothes, hair. I think both of us were there for each other throughout.

Krystle: We are mature and practical people. We know we both have to do good for the show to eventually look good. It couldn’t seem imbalanced.

How much did you relate to your characters?

Krystle: We are different from our characters. Anushka is not the sehmi and soft-spoken person like Amy. And neither I am so bold in real life. I think we are balanced people but we did give a part of us into our characters, for it to come out the way it has.

One of the posters of your show says- ‘Sisters before misters’. How true does it hold in today’s time?

Anushka: It should hold true somewhat. But at the same time, I think every relationship should be given equal importance. You cannot put one above another.

Krystle: When one gets into a romantic relationship, they tend to forget their girlfriends. I am guilty of doing that. But we don’t realise they are our strongest pillars. So the balance is very important. It should be on par.

Krystle, did you also want to break out of your TV bahu avatar with this show?

Yes, definitely. I am not a bahu in real life and neither am I a perfect daughter. I also got a chance to play a very different character. Tarini is a modern girl, very today’s kind of a character. And honestly, I think there’s no one better than the three of us to have played these characters.

Both of you are making your digital debut with the show. What’s your take on the web medium?

Anushka: The youth is hooked to it, and we are the best example of the same. We are constantly messaging each other what to see next. And I feel privileged that now we got to be the part where someone can share Fittrat with their friends.

Why should we watch your show?

Krystle: Firstly, because of us. Then the storyline. We were completely sold on the same. There are so many layers to it.

Anushka: Then the clothes, look and feel. The music is fantastic and above all for pure love.

Fittrat is streaming on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.