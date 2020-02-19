Firsts review: A tender portrayal of school romance

Firsts review: Rohan Shah and Apoorva Arora have portrayed their part with perfection. Firsts review: Rohan Shah and Apoorva Arora have portrayed their part with perfection.

Firsts cast: Rohan Shah, Apoorva

Firsts director: Nayana Shyam

Firsts rating: 4 stars

In times when it’s hard to decide what to watch, how amazing would it be to have a web series with episodes as short as one minute? Dice Media’s one-of-its-kind web series titled Firsts serves the purpose and how. It is a delightful and engaging portrayal of all the significant firsts of a relationship–first eye contact, first proposal, first date, first kiss etc. And, all of it in daily one-minute episodes on Dice Media’s Instagram page. I watched 24 episodes and won’t mind watching them again.

The teen love story of Rohan (Rohan Shah) and Apoorva (Apoorva Arora) is kind of addictive. The moment you see them staring at each other, you know they are going to fall in love, and with every episode their relationship flourishes. We see them smiling at each other, sharing chocolates, eating ‘gol-gappas’ after school, talking for hours on the phone, bunking tuition to meet and also fighting over trivial things. The tiny moments like Rohan telling Apoorva ‘I Like You’ during a game of scrabble or Apoorva trying to hold his hand while walking, make their relationship genuine. There is a sweet and relatable quality to their banter which leaves you smiling ear to ear.

Firsts has a simple premise. It shows the small moments of a blooming school romance and takes you back to the golden period of your life – school life. The two teenagers grow from being each other’s ‘crush’, then ‘BAE’ and eventually become a couple.

Actors Rohan Shah and Apoorva Arora have aced their roles, and their faces reflect the innocence of adolescence, something which is required to portray such characters. A special mention to the song “Firdaus” in the voice of Abhishek Gaur and Sayantika Ghosh which plays in the background of the budding romance.

The Instagram web series is a refuge from all the heavy-duty content available across digital platforms. It is easy on the heart and mind.

Watch Dice Media’s web series Firsts here











Firsts is streaming on the YouTube channel of Dice Media as well.

