Firsts 3 review: A same-sex love story not marred by stereotypes

Queer love stories are few and far between, and even when they are made, they are drowning in stereotypes. But, the third season of Dice Media’s one-minute episodic Instagram series Firsts is an exception. It is a shining example of how to showcase a same-sex relationship sans stereotypes.

The lives of Ritu Chatterjee and Lavanya Vijaya, played by Shreya Gupto and Himika Bose, respectively, is not dominated by their sexuality. Their sexual orientation is not their main character trait. Instead, they are like any other couple, enjoying every ‘first’ of their relationship – the first hug, first kiss, first fight, first date, first ‘I love you’ etc.

Firsts 3 begins with Ritu swiping right on Lavanya after changing her sexual orientation as bisexual on a dating app. The two soon move in together to explore and understand love and life together. The writers do not fall into the ‘Log Kya Kahenge’ or ‘how will they get family’s acceptance’ melodrama. They keep it easy going by showing two independent women dealing with life as it comes. At one point, Ritu comes out to her brother who, instead of judging his sister or making her sexuality a family prestige issue, asks for some time to process what he has just learnt. Thus, making the series human.

Coming to performances, both Shreya Gupto and Himika Bose, with their effortless acting, make the frame look even more beautiful whenever they share screen space.

What comes in the way of Firsts 3 being perfect is its rushed plot. Just when you start to connect with the characters, you are taken to the next episode. It would have been wonderful if I had gotten to know the two leads better. What this web series needed was a little more depth and acuity.

Firsts is streaming on the YouTube and Instagram account of Dice Media.

