Wednesday, May 20, 2020
COVID19

Firsts Season 2 review: A feel-good show

Written by Arushi Jain | New Delhi | Published: May 20, 2020 8:12:45 am
firsts season 2 review Firsts season two is streaming on YouTube and Dice Media’s Instagram account.

Imagine this: You are living alone due to the coronavirus pandemic and are looking forward to the time when you can go back out into the world. Then, one day while scrolling through a dating app, you get a match. Voila! This is how the story of Dice Media’s web series Firsts season two gets going.

It is a simple love story that unfurls over video calls. Aman, a fun-loving marketing executive, and Tanya, a software developer, meet on Bumble. Tanya uses a perfect pickup line on Aman, and the two connect instantly. The only trouble in their paradise is a lockdown. In one-minute episodes titled ‘The First Call’, ‘The First Compliment’, ‘The First Date’, ‘The First Fight’ and more, the creators make us feel good with the small pleasures of a romantic relationship.

A virtual date with some fine wine. A cooking class over a video call. A virtual yoga session together. It’s beautiful to watch the small gestures of a couple in the 24 episodes of the show. What it refrains from portraying is the complicated romantic cliches like a love triangle, disapproval from parents, and everything that can go wrong in virtual relationships. It is simple, easy-going and happy. You can binge it in less than 30 minutes. It is the simplicity of Aman and Tanya’s conversations which bring a smile on your face. I liked how they plan to work together over a video call but end up just looking at each other, finally giving up on work. Cute!

dice media firsts A still from the web series Firsts 2.

Actors Kriti Vij and Pranay Manchanda, a real-life couple, make every scene look effortless and adorable. Their off-screen chemistry seems to have got a perfect expression in this fictional tale. Manchanda has also directed the series. It has been shot at home with no cameraman, light dada or makeup expert involved. Seems like the content creators have no dearth of ideas and are determined to entertain their audience even in these trying times.

What works both in favour and against the show is the missing connection between the two episodes. It won’t be hard for you to understand the plot even if you skip a few episodes. So, if you are in a mood for a romance-fueled show, Firsts 2 is an apt choice.

Watch Dice Media’s web series Firsts 2 here

Also read | Firsts review: A tender portrayal of school romance

Firsts is streaming on the YouTube and Instagram account of Dice Media.

