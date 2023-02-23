scorecardresearch
First reactions to Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah’s Dahaad are in: ‘Really enjoyed the two episodes’

Dahaad, starring Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma and Gulsha Devaiah, is directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi. The eight episode series will soon stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Dahaad- Vijay Varma- Sonakshi Sinha- Gulshan DevaiahDahaad, starring Vijay Varma, Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah, had its global premiere at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival. (Photos: Excel Entertainment/Twitter)

Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah’s Dahaad, directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, had its global premiere at the 73rd edition of the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival. The web series has opened to a positive response.

After watching two episodes of the series that will drop on Amazon Prime Video soon, The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta wrote that she “really wants to the see the rest of Dahaad”.

Film critic and author Aseem Chhabra wrote that he “can’t wait to watch the rest of the show”.

Artist and educator Susan Kemp called the series “beautiful, compelling, funny”.

Dahaad has become India’s first web series to premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival. Producers Excel Entertainment and and Tiger Baby also shared a few unseen stills from the show featuring Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah and Vijay Varma.

Dahaad is a crime drama. The synopsis of the show reads, “Set in a small, sleepy town in Rajasthan, Dahaad is an eight part, slow-burn crime drama that follows Sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati and her colleagues at the local Police station. When a series of women are mysteriously found dead in public bathrooms, Sub-Inspector Anjali Bhaati is tasked with the investigation. At first, the deaths appear to be clear-cut suicides but as the cases unravel, Anjali begins to suspect that a serial killer is on the loose. What follows is a riveting game of cat and mouse between a seasoned criminal and an underdog cop as she pieces together evidence before another innocent woman loses her life.”

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 15:55 IST
