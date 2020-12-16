First look of Saif Ali Khan-starrer Tandav unveiled

Saif Ali Khan's Tandav will stream on Amazon Prime Video. (Photo: House of Pataudi/Instagram and Amazon Prime Video)

The first look of Saif Ali Khan-led political drama Tandav is out. The poster of the web series features the actor in the avatar of a politician. With his arm raised and fist closed, Saif is shown to be addressing a rally.

The Amazon Prime Original series is created and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, marking the Bharat filmmaker’s digital debut. It is written by Gaurav Solanki of Article 15 fame. Saif, who plays a youth leader in the series, said in an interview with PTI last year that Tandav was on the lines of celebrated American political drama House of Cards.

Tandav, backed by Offside Entertainment, also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra and Gauhar Khan.

Amazon Prime Video will launch the show’s teaser tomorrow.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd