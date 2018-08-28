First look: Netflix’s ‘modern imagining’ of The Haunting of Hill House

Check out the first look photos from The Haunting of Hill House. Check out the first look photos from The Haunting of Hill House.

Netflix has shared the first look and premiere date for its adaptation of Shirley Jackson’s iconic horror novel The Haunting of Hill House. The streaming service refers to the 10-episode series as a modern imagining of the book, so do not expect it to be a faithful adaptation. This is clear by looking at the cast, which is huge for a relatively small piece of fiction. The Haunting of Hill House stars Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Timothy Hutton, Elizabeth Reaser, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel and Victoria Pedretti star, Lulu Wilson, McKenna Grace, Paxton Singleton, Violet McGraw and Julian Hilliard star.

The official logline states, “A modern reimagining of Shirley Jackson’s iconic novel, The Haunting of Hill House explores a group of siblings who, as children, grew up in what would go on to become the most famous haunted house in the country. Now adults, and forced back together in the face of tragedy, the family must finally confront the ghosts of their past — some of which still lurk in their minds while others may actually be stalking the shadows of Hill House. The Haunting of Hill House is a complex family drama wrapped in a chilling horror story.”

Here are the first look photos from the series.

It is created, directed and executive-produced by Mike Flanagan, who has shown his iron grip on the horror-thriller genre with Hush and Gerald’s Game. The Haunting of Hill House has been adapted twice, once in 1963 and then in 1989.

