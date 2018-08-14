First look: Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Kiernan Shipka stars as the half-witch and half human in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Kiernan Shipka stars as the half-witch and half human in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Streaming service Netflix today released the first photos of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Kiernan Shipka stars as the half-witch and half human who protects the world from evil forces. The series would be an adaptation of Archies Comics imprint Archies Horror’s comic-book series of the same name. Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions have produced the series for Netflix.

It was originally supposed to be released on The CW as a companion series for Riverdale, also an Archies Comics adaptation but moved to Netflix with direct-to-series order.

Sabrina Spellman, the main character, lives with her two aunts, who are witches in Greendale, a town near Riverdale. Sabrina is a hybrid herself. Her mother is a human while her father is a wizard. There are two photos that Netflix has released. The first photo shows the teenage heroine with blurry woods in the background. The second photo shows the dark baptism scene that shows Richard Coyle as Father Blackwood, Lucy Davis as Hilda Spellman, Miranda Otto as Zelda Spellman, and Abigail Cowan, Adeline Rudolph, and Tati Gabrielle as The Weird Sisters, according to Variety.

The synopsis of the series reads, “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.”

