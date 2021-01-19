FIR against Mirzapur creators for ‘defaming’ Mirzapur

An FIR has been registered against producers of Amazon Prime’s show Mirzapur at the Kotwali Dehat police station of Mirzapur for allegedly, promoting social enmity, showcasing abusive content, presenting the district in bad light and presenting illicit relations on screen. The FIR has been registered on the complaint of one Arvind Chaturvedi who alleged that the show “has hurt his religious sentiments”.

The FIR has named show producers Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Bhaumik Gondaliya under IPC sections 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC along with sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

“Arvind Chaturvedi alleged that the web series has showed abusive content and illicit relations. Thus, based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against producers and the platform,” said SP of Mirzapur Ajay Kumar.

Mirzapur Dehat SHO Vijay Kumar said that without giving an detailed example the complainant has alleged that the show has hurt his religious sentiments and has presented the Mirzapur city in bad light.