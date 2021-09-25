scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, September 25, 2021
MUST READ

Finding Anamika first look: Madhuri Dixit is a global superstar on the run

Finding Anamika: Madhuri Dixit goes missing in this thrilling show produced by Karan Johar. The first look of the Karan Johar show was revealed in Netflix’s global fan event, Tudum.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
September 25, 2021 9:56:49 pm
finding anamika netflixMadhuri Dixit-fronted drama Finding Anamika is a thriller-drama. (Photo: Netflix)

What happens when a global superstar goes missing and a carefully created web of lies starts unspooling in the wake of her disappearance? A thrilling drama that will soon be streaming on your personal hand-held screens.

At Tudum, the global fan event hosted by Netflix, the first look of Madhuri Dixit-fronted drama Finding Anamika was shared. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, it has been directed by Karishma Kohli and Bejoy Nambiar.

ALSO READ |liveNetflix Tudum Global Fan Event Live Updates

It also sees Sanjay Kapoor reunite with Madhuri on-screen after almost two decades. Madhuri and Sanjay last shared the screen in 1997’s Mohabbat. While Sanjay has become OTT regular of sorts, this will bring Madhuri on streaming screens. The two are remembered for their chemistry in the 90s hit Raja.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

According to the Netflix brief, Finding Anamika revolves around a global superstar who suddenly disappears. As police and loved ones search for answers to her disappearance, her perfectly crafted facade is stripped away, revealing hidden truths and painful lies in the life of an iconic actress.

The series also features Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Muskkaan Jafari, and Suhasini Muley as part of the cast.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

kartik aaryan, janhvi kapoor, sara ali khan, ananya panday photos
Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor: 16 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Sep 25: Latest News

Advertisement