Filmfare OTT awards 2020: Complete winners list

Paatal Lok and The Family Man were the big winners. (Photo: Amazon Studios)

The first ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were given out on Saturday evening. This is the first edition of Filmfare OTT awards as this year streaming services came to their own due to complete shutdown of film production and closure of theatres because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Paatal Lok and The Family Man, both Amazon originals, were the big winners at the event.

Here is the full list of winners at Filmfare OTT Awards 2020:

Best Series: Paatal Lok

Best Director (Series): Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy (Paatal Lok)

Best Series (Critics): The Family Man

Best Director (Critics): Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru (The Family Man)

Best Actor in a Drama Series (Male): Jaideep Ahlawat (Paatal Lok)

Best Actor in a Drama Series (Female): Sushmita Sen (Aarya)

Best Actor in a Drama Series (Critics): Manoj Bajpayee (The Family Man)

Best Actress in a Drama Series (Critics): Priyamani (The Family Man)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Male): Jitendra Kumar (Panchayat)

Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal in Little Things season 3. (Photo: Netflix) Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal in Little Things season 3. (Photo: Netflix)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Female): Mithila Palkar (Little Things Season 3)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Critics): Dhruv Sehgal (Little Things Season 3)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series (Critics): Sumukhi Suresh (Pushpavali Season 2)

Amit Sadh in Breathe: Into the Shadows. (Photo: Amazon Studios) Amit Sadh in Breathe: Into the Shadows. (Photo: Amazon Studios)

Best Actor in A Supporting Role in a Drama Series (Male): Amit Sadh (Breathe: Into The Shadows)

Best Actor in A Supporting Role in a Drama Series (Female): Divya Dutta (Special OPS)

Best Actor in A Supporting Role in a Comedy Series (Male): Raghubir Yadav (Panchayat)

Best Actor in A Supporting Role in a Comedy Series (Female): Neena Gupta (Panchayat)

Best Non-Fiction Original (Series/Special): Times of Music

Best Comedy (Series/Specials): Panchayat

Best Film (Web Original): Raat Akeli Hai

