Filmfare OTT awards 2020: Complete winners list

The first ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were given out on Saturday evening. This is the first edition of Filmfare OTT awards as this year streaming services came to their own due to complete shutdown of film production and closure of theatres because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Paatal Lok and The Family Man, both Amazon originals, were the big winners at the event.
Here is the full list of winners at Filmfare OTT Awards 2020:
Best Series: Paatal Lok
Best Director (Series): Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy (Paatal Lok)
Best Series (Critics): The Family Man
Best Director (Critics): Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru (The Family Man)
#JaideepAhlawat (Paatal Lok) wins Best Actor in a Drama Series (Male) at the #FlyxFilmfareOTTAwards. @flyx_me pic.twitter.com/4bNt4wloHR
— Filmfare (@filmfare) December 19, 2020
Best Actor in a Drama Series (Male): Jaideep Ahlawat (Paatal Lok)
Best Actor in a Drama Series (Female): Sushmita Sen (Aarya)
#ManojBajpayee (The Family Man) wins Best Actor in a Drama Series (Critics) at the #FlyxFilmfareOTTAwards. @flyx_me pic.twitter.com/ajUP2rRHKk
— Filmfare (@filmfare) December 19, 2020
Best Actor in a Drama Series (Critics): Manoj Bajpayee (The Family Man)
Best Actress in a Drama Series (Critics): Priyamani (The Family Man)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Male): Jitendra Kumar (Panchayat)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Female): Mithila Palkar (Little Things Season 3)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Critics): Dhruv Sehgal (Little Things Season 3)
Best Actress in a Comedy Series (Critics): Sumukhi Suresh (Pushpavali Season 2)
Best Actor in A Supporting Role in a Drama Series (Male): Amit Sadh (Breathe: Into The Shadows)
Best Actor in A Supporting Role in a Drama Series (Female): Divya Dutta (Special OPS)
Hum do hamare do !! 😜@filmfare pic.twitter.com/MKvKqaf8RP
— Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) December 19, 2020
Best Actor in A Supporting Role in a Comedy Series (Male): Raghubir Yadav (Panchayat)
Congratulations to all of you ❤️❤️ !!! @nowitsabhi @JaideepAhlawat @PrimeVideoIN @IshwakSingh #avinasharun @prosit_roy #Sudipsharma https://t.co/Kd2bhV1Gao
— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) December 20, 2020
Best Actor in A Supporting Role in a Comedy Series (Female): Neena Gupta (Panchayat)
Best Non-Fiction Original (Series/Special): Times of Music
Best Comedy (Series/Specials): Panchayat
Best Film (Web Original): Raat Akeli Hai
