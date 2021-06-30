Feels Like Ishq trailer: Radhika Madan, Neeraj Madhav, Rohit Saraf and others star in this ode to young love

Netflix on Wednesday released the trailer for Feels Like Ishq, starring Radhika Madan, Amol Parashar, Kajol Chug, Mihir Ahuja, Simran Jehani, Rohit Saraf, Saba Azad, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Zayn Khan, Neeraj Madhav, Tanya Maniktala and Skand Thakur.

Feels Like Ishq is an anthology series of six short films that showcases stories of people from different walks of life. It is directed by Ruchir Arun, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, Anand Tiwari, Danish Aslam, Jaydeep Sarkar, Sachin Kundalkar and Devrath Sagar.

Going by the trailer, the series promises to strike a chord with the audience with its stories of young love and the heartaches that come along with it. There is love, grief, loss, and laughter, as the characters begin to understand what exactly love is to them.

Talking about her film Quaranteen Crush, director Tahira Kashyap said in a statement, “Quaranteen Crush is a subtle love story that blooms while the world is experiencing a global pandemic. It is a simple story that speaks volumes about care, innocence and friendship. Kajol Chugh and Mihir Ahuja essay the roles of Nimmi and Maninder with ease, and their camaraderie ensures that the audience’s mood stays light.”

Anand Tiwari has helmed the Star Host segment in Feels Like Ishq. “Star Host is a simple story about the serendipity of the universe that can bring two complete strangers together and creates wonders in unexpected ways. We tried to bring in the elements of scenic views and nature to weave a story around our protagonists Aditya and Tara played by Rohit Saraf and Simran Jehani. Both have brought these characters to life with amazing performances that will make the audience remember what Ishq feels like,” he said.

Feels Like Ishq will begin streaming from July 23, 2021 on Netflix.