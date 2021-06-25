Feels Like Ishq: Netflix promises romcom binge-fest from July 23

Netflix is set to release its new romcom series titled Feels Like Ishq. The series follows six stories starring Radhika Madan, Amol Parashar, Rohit Saraf, Zayn Khan, Neeraj Madhav, Tanya Maniktala among others.

Netflix shared the posters with the caption, “We are bekarar for everything that #FeelsLikeIshq. #FeelsLikeIshq arrives 23rd July!” The show features six storylines that are followed through the episodes.

Radhika Madan is known for films like Angrezi Medium, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Amol Parashar is known for Tripling, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. The poster shows that they feature in the same story.

Tanya made a name for herself after she appeared in the miniseries A Suitable Boy. Rohit Saraf, who was recently seen in Ludo, is known for Netflix series Mismatched and the Priyanka Chopra-Farhan Akhtar film The Sky is Pink. Neeraj Madhav, who played Moosa in the Prime Video series The Family Man, also stars here. Aamir Khan’s niece Zayn also stars in the series.

The series has been directed by Ruchir Arun (Little Things, What The Folks), Tahira Kashyap Khurrana (Zindagi inShort), Anand Tiwari (Bandish Bandits), Danish Aslam (Flesh, It’s Not That Simple), Jaydeep Sarkar, Sachin Kundalkar (Happy Journey, Aiyaa) and Devrath Sagar.

Feels Like Ishq starts streaming on July 23.