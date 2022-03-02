Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed wrap up Zindagi’s new series, Asim Abbasi shares details about last day’s ‘perfect shot’

Pakistani stars Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed are set to return to Indian screens in Zindagi’s upcoming original series, directed by Asim Abbasi. Fawad, who is a heartthrob in Pakistan and India, is reuniting with his Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-star Sanam after eight years.

The makers on Wednesday announced the wrap up of the series. Fawad, who recently shared that he misses Bollywood, gave the last shot for the yet untitled show, which is touted to be “a blend of magical realism and supernatural fantasy with a family reunion.” As per the synopsis, it explores love, loss and reconciliation.

Asim Abbasi, who has previously helmed Churails, said the five months long shoot schedule was “the most challenging experience of my life but also the most rewarding.” He added that the actors have given “some career best performances” in the show.

Sharing more about the last day of shoot, Asim said, “While we have had many eventful days shooting for the series, the last day of the shoot was particularly action-packed. I remember the car we were supposed to shoot with didn’t work, so we used my personal car instead. During the shot, Fawad really had to burn the rubber, as he had to do a U-turn on a single lane road. It was a perfect shot but now I need new tyres!”

The makers had previously revealed that, “Fawad plays a single parent – charming but ridden with guilt for what he has lost. With his son, he tries to be every bit the father his own father was and wasn’t. Sanam plays the central female character in the series. Harbouring otherworldly secrets, she takes it upon herself to heal, and make whole, everyone who surrounds her.”

The series will be released on ZEE5 later this year.