Fawad Khan’s blink-and-miss appearance in Ms Marvel leaves fans curious about his role

We know Fawad Khan is a part of Ms Marvel’s cast. But when many fans on Wednesday saw his name in the end credits of the show’s episode four, they were left wondering. Yes, Fawad is indeed part of the latest episode, just that his blink-and-miss appearance went unnoticed by many.

The Pakistani star’s fleeting appearance was in a photograph. Kamala Khan arrives in Karachi on her maternal grandmother’s request. Kamala, who wants to explore her origins and the secret behind the powers of the bangle, is shown an old picture where her granny is posing with her father. A one-second shot and you might miss that the man standing next to a little girl in the sepia-tone photo is Fawad himself.

This means Fawad Khan plays Kamala’s great grandfather Hasan, who is expected to enter the show full fledged in the next episode. He’ll be part of a flashback sequence when Kamala’s grandmother reveals about her own mother Aisha, played by Mehwish Hayat, the original owner of the bangle.

Ever since, fans have been gushing on social media, about Fawad Khan being part of Ms Marvel.

WHEN WE FINALLY GET FAWAD KHAN IN EP 5 >>> pic.twitter.com/ErlT5nSyRp — faz (@buckyssteven) June 29, 2022

just realised this means that fawad khan never really met farhan akhtar or even iman vellani (??? idk that depends on how they show kamala during the flashback scenes) while shooting ms marvel because they’re completely different storylines… you win some you lose some i guess pic.twitter.com/DmJFMDInjH — ridz (@filmkirbys) June 29, 2022

Meanwhile, Indian fans are already raving about watching Bollywood actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar play a crucial role of Waleed in the new episode. He is the leader of the Red Daggers, a vigilante group, who helps Kamala from the attacking Clandestines. The latter are lead by Nimra Bucha’s Najma, a Djinn conspiring to return to their home, the Noor dimension by getting hold of Kalama’s bangle. However, people hoped that the actor had a longer, more fleshed out part.

Ms Marvel explores the story of a Pakistani-American teenager Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a superhero fan. After she inherits a bangle from her grandmother, she realises she has superpowers. The origin story follows Kamala turning into Ms Marvel, who’s set to make an appearance in the next Captain Marvel movie.