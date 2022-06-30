scorecardresearch
Fawad Khan’s blink-and-miss appearance in Ms Marvel leaves fans curious about his role

Pakistani star Fawad Khan made a fleeting appearance in the latest episode four of Ms Marvel. He is expected to enter the show full fledged in the next episode.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 30, 2022 3:48:23 pm
fawad khan ms marvel role hasanFawad Khan was listed in the credit roll of Ms Marvel's episode 4. (Photo: Instagram/Fawad Khan)

We know Fawad Khan is a part of Ms Marvel’s cast. But when many fans on Wednesday saw his name in the end credits of the show’s episode four, they were left wondering. Yes, Fawad is indeed part of the latest episode, just that his blink-and-miss appearance went unnoticed by many.

The Pakistani star’s fleeting appearance was in a photograph. Kamala Khan arrives in Karachi on her maternal grandmother’s request. Kamala, who wants to explore her origins and the secret behind the powers of the bangle, is shown an old picture where her granny is posing with her father. A one-second shot and you might miss that the man standing next to a little girl in the sepia-tone photo is Fawad himself.

Also read |Ms Marvel’s depiction of India-Pakistan Partition leaves fans in tears: ‘My passport is Pakistani, my roots are in India’

This means Fawad Khan plays Kamala’s great grandfather Hasan, who is expected to enter the show full fledged in the next episode. He’ll be part of a flashback sequence when Kamala’s grandmother reveals about her own mother Aisha, played by Mehwish Hayat, the original owner of the bangle.

Ever since, fans have been gushing on social media, about Fawad Khan being part of Ms Marvel.

Meanwhile, Indian fans are already raving about watching Bollywood actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar play a crucial role of Waleed in the new episode. He is the leader of the Red Daggers, a vigilante group, who helps Kamala from the attacking Clandestines. The latter are lead by Nimra Bucha’s Najma, a Djinn conspiring to return to their home, the Noor dimension by getting hold of Kalama’s bangle. However, people hoped that the actor had a longer, more fleshed out part.

Also read |Ms Marvel’s Universe, across the song lines

Ms Marvel explores the story of a Pakistani-American teenager Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a superhero fan. After she inherits a bangle from her grandmother, she realises she has superpowers. The origin story follows Kamala turning into Ms Marvel, who’s set to make an appearance in the next Captain Marvel movie.

