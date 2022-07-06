Fawad Khan’s appearance in Ms Marvel receives a thumping welcome from fans: ‘India and Pak can agree on one thing’

After a blink-and-miss appearance in the previous episode of Ms Marvel, Fawad Khan played an all-out character in episode five of the Marvel Studios’ currently streaming web show. And much to the happiness of both India and Pakistani fans, the heartthrob left quite an impression.

With an attempt to tap on the ongoing fandom around Fawad, Disney+ Hotstar on Wednesday released a promo featuring him and his co-star Mehwish Hayat. The two Pakistani stars play Kamala Khan’s great grandparents, and are a part of almost entire episode. Mehwish plays Aisha, from whom Kamala inherits the magical bangle, and Fawad plays Hasan, a Muslim freedom fighter in British Occupied India who dreams of an independent nation.

Ever since Fawad appeared in an avatar that fans loved, exactly how he was portrayed in popular TV shows like Hamsafar and Zindagi Gulzar Hai, he is getting positive reviews. The social media has been buzzing with reactions from the viewers, with many on the Indian side missing seeing him in Bollywood.

No matter what’s happening in the rest of the world, India and Pakistan can always agree on one thing: #FawadKhan 😎 #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/bGIxVkOJSK — Shilpa  (@shilpakannan) July 6, 2022

An absolute king! 🤍 Honestly though, there’s something so magnetic and beautiful about this man, like you just don’t wanna stop looking at him. ✨#FawadKhan • #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/dacjCd4122 — Joweria (@JoweriaMalik_) July 6, 2022

We really explored history and the backstory to Kamala grandparents also #MehwishHayat and #FawadKhan take a bow so glad to have known this amazing love story ❤️💐🌺🌹#MsMarvel another cliffhanger kamran wow the representation of india and pakistan thank you #MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/T5IWd2DONL — Dale 🧣Taylor’s version (@DaleTaysVersion) July 6, 2022

Fawad is the latest actor from the Indian subcontinent to become part of Ms Marvel. Last week, Bollywood actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar also played a crucial part in the superhero show — Waleed, who’s the leader of the Red Daggers, a vigilante group that helps Kamala Khan from the attacking Clandestines, lead by Najma.

Ms Marvel explores the story of a Pakistani-American teenager Kamala Khan, played by Iman Vellani, a superhero fan. After she inherits a bangle from her grandmother, she realises she has superpowers.