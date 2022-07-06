scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 06, 2022

Fawad Khan’s appearance in Ms Marvel receives a thumping welcome from fans: ‘India and Pak can agree on one thing’

Fawad Khan's appearance in Ms Marvel's fifth episode is receiving a lot of audience love. The Pakistani star played Kamala Khan's great grandfather, Hasan, and appears in flashback montage.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 6, 2022 5:38:32 pm
ms marvel fawad khan episodeFawad Khan plays a freedom fighter in Ms Marvel. (Photo: Screengrab/Disney+ Hotstar)

After a blink-and-miss appearance in the previous episode of Ms Marvel, Fawad Khan played an all-out character in episode five of the Marvel Studios’ currently streaming web show. And much to the happiness of both India and Pakistani fans, the heartthrob left quite an impression.

With an attempt to tap on the ongoing fandom around Fawad, Disney+ Hotstar on Wednesday released a promo featuring him and his co-star Mehwish Hayat. The two Pakistani stars play Kamala Khan’s great grandparents, and are a part of almost entire episode. Mehwish plays Aisha, from whom Kamala inherits the magical bangle, and Fawad plays Hasan, a Muslim freedom fighter in British Occupied India who dreams of an independent nation.

Also read |Ms Marvel director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy on creating Partition scene: ‘Each one of us felt the pain…’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

Ever since Fawad appeared in an avatar that fans loved, exactly how he was portrayed in popular TV shows like Hamsafar and Zindagi Gulzar Hai, he is getting positive reviews. The social media has been buzzing with reactions from the viewers, with many on the Indian side missing seeing him in Bollywood.

Fawad is the latest actor from the Indian subcontinent to become part of Ms Marvel. Last week, Bollywood actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar also played a crucial part in the superhero show — Waleed, who’s the leader of the Red Daggers, a vigilante group that helps Kamala Khan from the attacking Clandestines, lead by Najma.

Also read |Farhan Akhtar on length of his role in Ms Marvel: ‘People must enjoy the show, Kamala’s journey’

Ms Marvel explores the story of a Pakistani-American teenager Kamala Khan, played by Iman Vellani, a superhero fan. After she inherits a bangle from her grandmother, she realises she has superpowers.

