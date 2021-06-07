Fawad Khan joins the cast of Ms Marvel?

Fawad Khan was seen in Bollywood films like Khoobsurat, Kapoor and Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. (Photo: Instagram/fawadkhan81)

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan will be seen in Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming web series, Ms Marvel, as per reports. If this is true, then Fawad is speculated to join Bollywood actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar as a cast member of the Disney+ show.

The news began doing the rounds after Pakistani senior journalist Haroon Rashid tweeted it. In his tweet, he also mentioned that apart from Fawad and Farhan, Pakistani stars Samina Ahmed and Nimra Bucha are also in the superhero series.

Wow! Fawad Khan set to appear in Ms Marvel – the Disney+ series about Marvel’s first titular Muslim character. He’s listed on the show’s official IMDB page. Farhan Akhtar, Nimra Bucha and Samina Ahmad are reportedly part of the cast too. Marvel yet to comment. Amazing if true! pic.twitter.com/FFdvBHXRGO — Haroon Rashid (@iHaroonRashid) June 4, 2021

Haroon tweeted, “Wow! Fawad Khan set to appear in Ms Marvel – the Disney+ series about Marvel’s first titular Muslim character. He’s listed on the show’s official IMDB page. Farhan Akhtar, Nimra Bucha and Samina Ahmad are reportedly part of the cast too. Marvel yet to comment. Amazing if true!”

Soon enough, fans got busy and dug out more details. And much to their delight, they found Fawad’s name in the IMDb page of the show too.

This comes after Farhan Akhtar recently left to shoot a Marvel Studios’ project in Bangkok. Though any official confirmation is awaited from both the Indian and Pakistanis stars, we know that Ms Marvel’s additional filming was scheduled to take place in Thailand.

Created by Bisha K. Ali, Ms Marvel stars Iman Vellani in the title role, along with Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Matt Lintz, Mohan Kapur and Zenobia Shroff. It follows the story of Pakistani-American teenager called Kamala Khan, who becomes a superhero called Ms Marvel.

While Nimra Bucha is known to the Indian audience for Zee5 show Churails, Samina Ahmad is a veteran Pakistani artiste.

Fawad, who did Bollywood films like Khoobsurat, Kapoor and Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, returned to the Indian screens with his blockbuster TV show Zindagi Gulzar Hai, which is airing on Zee TV. Fawad’s other hit TV soap operas include Humsafar and Daastan.