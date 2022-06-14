scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Fauda’s Indian adaptation Tanaav to stream on this OTT platform

Tanaav will star the likes of Manav Vij, Arbaaz Khan, Arslan Goni, Ekta Kaul and Sumit Kaul. Helmed by Sudhir Mishra, the release date of the series is yet to be announced.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 14, 2022 6:12:26 pm
faudaThe poster of Israeli series Fauda. (Photo: IMDb)

Internationally acclaimed series Fauda is set to get an Indian adaptation, and it will be helmed by veteran director Sudhir Mishra.

Titled Tanaav (tension, stress), the show will be set against the backdrop of 2017 Kashmir. It will have 12 episodes, starring the likes of Manav Vij, Arbaaz Khan, Arslan Goni, Ekta Kaul and Sumit Kaul.

The official synopsis of Tanaav reads, “Set against the backdrop of Kashmir in the year 2017, Tanaav tells the story of a Special Covert Ops Unit, their bravery and courage. Delving into the human drama behind the ideologies, dealing with complex emotions and flawed characters, all of whom share the same feelings of love, loss, betrayal and revenge, Tanaav is a socio-political action drama with family at its core.”

Speaking about his experience of making the series, filmmaker Sudhir Mishra said, “Applause Entertainment discovers some of the best International stories to be reimagined and adapted for Indian audience. As a filmmaker, Tanaav allowed me to explore a variety of characters and delve deep into their psyche. It is a true Indian story weaved into a tightly-knit action drama that highlights human emotions and the dilemmas they face. Cannot wait for the audience to binge-watch Tanaav, soon to launch on SonyLIV.”

Also Read |Streaming Guide: Sudhir Mishra movies

Avi Issacharoff, who is the co-creator of Fauda, said in a statement, “We are very happy and proud to hear about Tanaav, the Indian version of Fauda. It’s a true honor for us to learn how Fauda succeeded to touch the hearts of so many people from all over the world, and especially in India.”

Tanaav will stream on SonyLIV. The release date of the series is yet to be announced.

