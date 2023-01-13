Farzi trailer: Will Vijay Sethupathi’s trigger-happy cop put an end to Shahid Kapoor’s get-rich-quick scheme?

Farzi trailer starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi, directed by Raj & DK of The Family Man fame, is out now. The trailer gives a sneak peek into the story where Shahid Kapoor’ Sunny plays a criminal who has started printing counterfeit bills. Vijay plays Michael, a task force officer who is out to get him.

This appears to be a chase between law enforcement and criminals, much like The Family Man. While we don’t get to see Shahid and Vijay in the same frame, they do establish their stories in the trailer. Watch out especially for a hilarious bit of black comedy featuring Sethupathi at the end of the trailer.

The Prime Video series also stars Raashi Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar and Kubbra Sait.

Watch Farzi trailer here:

The Raj & DK series has been written by Sita R Menon, Suman Kumar and Hussain Dalal. Shahid said in a statement, ” Playing Artist aka Sunny wasn’t simple, the character is quite complex, his situations and his greed for a better life makes him take some decisions, which he has not necessarily thought through. I am quite sure, that the audience will love the show, they will enjoy the humour, the grit and the overall story, it will keep them at the edge of their seats.”

Vijay Sethupathi said, “It has been an absolute pleasure working with the dynamic duo Raj and DK and alongside Shahid Kapoor, who is both a talented actor and a wonderful person. It was incredible to work with such a brilliant team and create something as mind blowing as Farzi. I can’t think of a better digital debut, and I’m excited for the series’ global release.”

Raj & DK previously said in a statement, “It’s one of our favourite scripts, which we have created with a lot of passion and shot through the ups and downs of the pandemic. Basically a lot of sweat and tears have gone into making this series. After The Family Man, we challenged ourselves to come up with yet another exciting, unique world.”

Farzi starts streaming on February 10.