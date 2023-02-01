Streaming in February 2023: Farzi, The Night Manager and Love Shaadi Drama

Pathaan’s fever is far from over. People are thronging the theaters to watch the film multiple times with their friends and family. In case you are done with your Shah Rukh Khan mania, February has some interesting titles to offer on the streaming platforms.

Shahid Kapoor is making his digital debut along with Vijay Sethupathi in Raj and DK’s thriller Farzi, which will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video. British spy series The Night Manager has also got an Indian version which will be releasing on Disney Plus Hotstar this month. On a lighter note, there is Anubhav Singh Bassi’s standup special Bas Kar Bassi and Netflix film, Your Place or Mine.

Bas Kar Bassi: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming on: February 1

Stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi’s upcoming special ‘Bas Kar Bassi’ will stream on Amazon Prime Video. It will have the comedian taking the audience through his early career and questionable choices, as he revisits how he, alongside his flatmates and friends dealt with the many highs and lows of life.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Disney Plus Hotstar

Streaming on: February 1

Poster of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie. (Photo: DisneyPlusHS/Twitter) Poster of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie. (Photo: DisneyPlusHS/Twitter)

A sequel to the acclaimed 2018 blockbuster Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which hit the theaters in November last year, managed to live up to the hype around it and set the cash registers ringing. Now, the film is releasing online and those who have missed watching the Marvel sequel can catch it on Disney Plus Hotstar. Upon its release, the film was called a “glorious send-off to a true Marvel hero” by The Indian Express’ film critic Shalini Langer.

Jehanabad: Of Love & War: SonyLIV

Streaming on: February 3

The upcoming web series, Jehanabad: Of Love & War has a love story blossoming in the backdrop of caste politics, violence and a jailbreak. College professor Abhimanyu Singh (Ritwik Bhowmik) and his student Kasturi Mishra’s (Harshita Gaur) love takes an unexpected turn when political coercion and turmoil in the land reach a peak. Now, if their love will stand the test of time or not, forms the narrative of this Sudhir Mishra series. It also stars Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Rajat Kapoor, Suneel Sinha, Satyadeep Mishra, Rajesh Jais, and Sonal Jha in pivotal roles.

Farzi: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming on: February 10

Shahid Kapoor in Farzi. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video/Twitter)

Created by Raj and DK, Farzi marks the digital debut of actors Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi. From the trailer, the show appeared to be an edgy thriller about a conman named Sunny, played by Shahid, who finds a quicker way of becoming rich. He gets into making counterfeit currency notes, but he doesn’t know what trouble he is inviting upon himself. The no-nonsense cop Michael (Sethupathi) vows to get hold of Sunny by hook or by crook. The web series also stars Chittranjan Giri, Jaswant Singh Dalal, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Kubbra Sait and Bhuvan Arora in pivotal roles.

Your Place or Mine: Netflix

Streaming on: February 10

If you are in the mood to immerse yourself in the romantic fervour of February, you can watch the romantic-comedy, Your Place or Mine on Netflix. Starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, the film revolves around two best friends Debbie and Peter who decide to swap their lives with each other only to realise that what they thought they wanted was not actually what they needed in life. The official logline of the film reads, “She craves routine with her son in L.A.; he thrives on change in N.Y. When they swap houses and lives for a week, they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need.”

Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama: Disney Plus Hotstar

Streaming on: February 10

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya at their wedding.

Actor Hansika Motwani tied the knot with businessman Sohael Kathuriya on December 4 last year. It was a big fat Indian wedding which took place in Jaipur amid much glitz and glamour. Now, the Koi Mil Gaya actor is all set to offer a glimpse into her wedding festivities in Disney Plus Hotstar show ‘Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama’. The reality show will have the actor talk about the past of her husband Sohael in an emotional conversation. It will also showcase what all went into planning the grand ceremony.

The Luminaries: LionsgatePlay

Streaming on: February 10

The Luminaries is an adventure mystery set in the midst of New Zealand’s 1860’s gold rush period. It follows the journey of Anna Wetherell, a sex worker who is accused of murder and moves to New Zealand from London to start a new life. Starring Eve Hewson and Himesh Patel, the show is full of twists and turns – with the truth finally coming out in the series finale. The official description of the limited series reads, “An epic story of love, murder and revenge set on the Wild West Coast of New Zealand during the gold rush.”

The Romantics: Netflix

Streaming on: February 14

Time to fall in love with the ones who taught an entire generation how to ❤️🥺#TheRomantics trailer comes out tomorrow! @SmritiMundhra @yrf pic.twitter.com/gj5nctbUlh — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 31, 2023

The Romantics is a four-part docu-series which celebrates the legacy of filmmaker Yash Chopra and his production house Yash Raj Films. It will feature 35 leading voices of the Hindi film industry and dive into the history of Bollywood through the lens of YRF’s impact in making Bollywood a household name globally. It has been directed by Smriti Mundhra, who also directed Indian Matchmaking and the Never Have I Ever for the streaming giant. The series comes at a time when YRF is setting new records with the success of Pathaan.

The Night Manager: Disney Plus Hotstar

Streaming on: February 17

Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala in a still from the Night Manager. Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala in a still from the Night Manager.

Starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl, the high-octane thriller is based on the acclaimed British spy series of the same name, starring Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman and Elizabeth Debicki. Anil plays the role of an arms dealer, while Aditya essays the titular Night Manager Shaan. The original Night Manager was directed by Sussanna Bier and was based on the novel by John le Carré. It ran for six episodes and won three Golden Globe awards.

Baghdad Central: LionsgatePlay

Streaming on: February 17

The British crime thriller, Baghdad Central is set in Iraq and shows how war has affected the life of its citizens. It throws light on the experiences of the citizens of a nation ruptured by war and political instability and what it feels like to be a prisoner in one’s own country.