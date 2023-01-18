Farzi new video: Raashii Khanna is determined to stop the ‘unstoppable’ Shahid Kapoor, watch

Actor Raashii Khanna, who will soon be seen in the Amazon Prime series Farzi helmed by Raj and DK, shared her first clip from the upcoming series. She shared the video with a caption that read, “On a mission to counter the counterfeit.” The clip sees her putting up a determined face in front of her boss, played by Vijay Sethupathi, who just wants Kapoor’s character to be caught.

Raashii plays Megha in the show, a government official who is very dedicated towards her work, and is determined to find out the con artist duplicating the Indian currency. Speaking about her role, the actor said in a statement, “I really enjoyed playing this character of a government official who is very passionate about her work. I always wanted to do performance-oriented roles and when creators like Raj & DK, known for creating great thriller content, offer you something like Farzi, you just have to grab the opportunity.”

The actor added that she was particularly pumped about sharing screen space with versatile artistes like Vijay Sethupathi and Shahid Kapoor: “It was very exciting for me to be in the same frame with talented actors like Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi. I am looking forward for the launch of Farzi on Prime Video where our work will reach people across the globe.”

Farzi marks Kapoor and Sethupathi’s OTT debut, who will be seen playing a game of cat and mouse in the eight-part series. Farzi, showrun by The Family Man creators Raj and DK, will premiere on Amazon Prime on February 10. Besides this, Raj and DK are also working on the third season of the hit Manoj Bajpayee show, as well as Varun Dhawan-Samantha Ruth Prabhu series Citadel. The latter is the desi adaptation of the American original bankrolled by the Russo Brothers. It will see Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the lead.