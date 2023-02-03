Farzi promo: Shahid Kapoor’s Sunny is blinded by love, blames his friend’s slipper for being thrown out of discotheque

Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi’s debut web series Farzi is all set to start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from February 10. Directed by Raj & DK, the series has Kapoor playing the role of a criminal and Sethupathi essaying the role of a no-nonsense cop. Ahead of its release, the creators of the show released an over 4-minute clip from the show to pique the interest of the audience.

The promotional clip has Kapoor as Sunny and it probably shows him from the time before he became a conman. He is shown to have a rich girlfriend who feels awkward to meet him outside of her car and to introduce him to her friends. Sunny’s friend gives him a reality check about her but he is not ready to accept it.

Later, he visits a discotheque Velocity and is thrown out of it by its manager for his behaviour. From the look of it, Farzi appears to be an intriguing watch. We didn’t get a glimpse of Vijay Sethupathi in the promotional video.

Farzi also features Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra and Bhuvan Arora. Talking about the show, director duo Raj and DK had earlier said, “After a massively successful association with Prime Video for The Family Man, we are thrilled to return with our next new series. It’s one of our favourite scripts, which we have created with a lot of passion and shot through the ups and downs of the pandemic. Basically, a lot of sweat and tears have gone into making this series. After The Family Man, we challenged ourselves to come up with yet another exciting, unique world. We can’t wait for everyone to watch this series that’ll be out on Prime on February 10th.”