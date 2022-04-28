Farzi first look: Shahid Kapoor plays an artist in this ‘fast-paced, edgy one-of-a-kind thriller’

The first look of Shahid Kapoor’s digital debut, Farzi, was released on Friday by the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. It is directed by The Family Man fame Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. The show also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar and Kubbra Sait.

In the first look of Farzi, Shahid sports a rugged look. He is seen sitting on a chair and painting something. In the background, we see some of the paintings made by him. The description of the photo reads, “An artist who gets pulled into the murky high stakes of a con job and a fiery task force officer on the mission to rid the country of his menaces in a fast-paced, edgy one-of-a-kind thriller.”

The first look of Shahid Kapoor from the series has left his fans excited. One fan commented, “going to be lit🔥.” Another fan wrote, “THIS IS SO EXCITING! Can’t waitttt.” A third fan wrote, “Looks like another amazing performance by shahid kapoor in the line.” “Super Excited for this one. @shahidkapoor gonna kill it like always! Bomb actor 🔥🔥,” read another comment on the post.

Besides Raj and DK, Farzi is written by Sita R Menon, Suman Kumar and Hussain Dalal. Talking about making his OTT debut, Shahid had earlier told PTI, “The choice to go on to the OTT platform was to break the trend, was to do something different and challenge myself. I have been doing this for almost 20 years, I need to feel challenged and excited.”

He added that he enjoyed working on Farzi. “It is a long form format. I was excited to see how I can build a character over eight to nine episodes in the first season. We will see what happens after that. But that is very different from playing a character which is two hour and pretty much in one stretch. All those things are exciting. I actually enjoyed myself a lot,” the actor said.

On Thursday, Amazon Prime Video India shared that over 40 titles will be premiering on the streaming platform in the coming days.