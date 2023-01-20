Farzi creator says they had idea of demonisation before 2016: ‘We said invalidate the existing Rs 500 note, then it happened’

Raj & DK’s upcoming Prime Video series Farzi has Vijay Sethupathi’s character hunting for Shahid Kapoor’s character as he prints counterfeit currency and creates havoc for the authorities. In a recent interview, DK shared that they had initially written the script of Farzi with the thought of making it into a movie and had a plot point related to demonetisation, but they wrote it before demonetisation happened in 2016.

DK told CNN-News 18, “Truth is, when we wrote the script , there was a plot point where his (Vijay’s) character comes up with this idea that the only way to fight counterfeiting, like there is so much counterfeit notes in the country, the only way to beat it is… we didn’t use the word demonetisation, we didn’t know what demonetisation meant, we said invalidate the existing Rs 500 note. Make it worthless. It was a plot point, we said make it worthless and all the counterfeit notes will go away. It was a plot in the script that was going to happen.”

DK recalled that when demonetisation actually happened in 2016, they got a lot of calls from people who had read their script saying that what they had written, had actually come true. He said, “2016 happened and the demonetisation happens, the number of people who called us saying ‘Remember you wrote this in your script and it has really happened’ and of course, one of the reasons they gave was counterfeiting besides black money and other things. And we thought, ‘okay, this has already happened’.”

DK said that since this had already happened in the real world, they had to change the plot point in their script. He said, “It’s an interesting thing that we wrote something, we thought of something, then it happened in real life after we wrote it.”

Farzi starts streaming on Prime Video from February 10.