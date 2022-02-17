Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar’s new Netflix show Eternally Confused and Eager for Love looks like a whole lot of fun. Watch

Production houses of Zoya Akhtar-Reema Kagti and Farhan Akhtar-Ritesh Sidhwani, Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment, have joined hands with streaming giant Netflix for a new young adult dramedy, Eternally Confused and Eager for Love, featuring the likes of Rahul Bose, Jim Sarbh and Suchitra Pillai. The series stars Vihaan Samat as the 24-year-old confused Ray who, by the looks of the released promo, cannot seem to make up his mind about finding the one true soulmate.

While the video doesn’t divulge much (always a good thing), the clip does give a glimpse of the kind of quirky bond the protagonist shares with his parents (Bose and Pillai). He also seems to have an imaginary bearded friend, a statuette, that only speaks to him. So far, so good.

The official synopsis of the show reads, “Ray is an awkward young man who is navigating adulthood and the daunting world of romance in the 21st century. He does this with the help of ‘Wiz’, a personification of Ray’s inner voice, who tells us what Ray cannot say out loud. In a quest to understand if he wants sex, love or a relationship, Ray goes through a series of work-life misadventures and indecisions, continually finding himself, ‘Eternally Confused And Eager For Love’.”

Speaking about the show, Reema said, “Eternally Confused and Eager for Love is a fresh take on the daily struggles of Ray, a young adult, as he navigates the complexities of love, relationships and sex in a post modern world. We are very excited to have collaborated with first-time director Rahul Nair along with Excel Entertainment and Netflix on a series which will definitely connect with the younger generation today. It is very relevant to them.”

The trailer for the show will drop on Friday, while the series will start streaming from March 18.