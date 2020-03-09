Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment to create shows for Netflix?

It has been learnt that Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani are working on two shows for the streaming giant. (Photo: Farhan Akhtar/Instagram) It has been learnt that Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani are working on two shows for the streaming giant. (Photo: Farhan Akhtar/Instagram)

It seems Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment will soon make its debut on Netflix. It has been learnt that the filmmakers are working on two shows for the streaming giant.

The first show will reportedly be a comedy outing. The second show is said to be an espionage thriller that will be shot in no less than seven countries.

Excel Entertainment has previously developed three web series. All of them were made for Amazon Prime Video – Inside Edge, Mirzapur and Made in Heaven.

The duo ventured into OTT market with Inside Edge, a web series starring Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chada, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Angad Bedi. The series dealt with corruption in the world of cricket.

Inside Edge was followed by Mirzapur, based on mafia and lawlessness in Mirzapur, a town in Uttar Pradesh. The show starred Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi and others.

