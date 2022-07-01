scorecardresearch
Farhan Akhtar on length of his role in Ms Marvel: ‘People must enjoy the show, Kamala’s journey’

Farhan Akhtar appeared as Waleed, the leader of a vigilante group the Red Daggers, in the latest episode of Ms Marvel. This is the first time a Muslim superhero has made her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 1, 2022
farhan akhtar ms marvel waleedFarhan Akhtar played Waleed in Ms Marvel Episode 4. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

Farhan Akhtar says he’s glad he got to become a part of a show that marked the debut of a Muslim superhero on the screens. The Bollywood actor-filmmaker, who is receiving a lot of love for his portrayal of Waleed in the latest episode four of Ms Marvel, however, prefers to stay mum about whether or not his character is actually dead in the Marvel Studios’ web series.

Farhan told IndiaToday.com, “I am not allowed to answer it!” He however added that his reason of becoming part of Ms Marvel was due to the representation of South Asians. “People have been invested in the show. For us, it is really exciting because it is culturally representing us. It makes it very special. And that was the most exciting part for me being involved with the show,” he said.

After much speculation and teasers about his role, Farhan Khan finally made an appearance at a crucial juncture in the storyline of Ms Marvel. His character Waleed is the leader of the Red Daggers, a vigilante group. He helps Kamala Khan from the attacking Clandestines, lead by Najma.

While fans are raving about his action-packed role, many felt it should have been longer and better fleshed out. The actor appears in episode 4 and is killed after a couple of scenes. “People must enjoy the show and they should enjoy Kamala’s journey. I think that’s what’s important,” he opined.

Kamala Khan, played by actor Iman Vellani, is a Pakistani-American teenager who’s an Avengers fan and is inspired by Captain Marvel. She inherits a bangle from her great grandmother to eventually realise it is magical. The bangle helps her discover she has super powers, and to trace its origin, she lands up in Karachi, where she meets Waleed who tells her that she’s actually a Djinn.

Ms Marvel is the first time a Muslim superhero has been put at the helm by a major production banner – Marvel Studios. It has also lead to discussions around the ethnic representation and the way it inculcates South Asian culture and sentiments in the screenplay.

Sharing his happiness about Marvel’s decision to take the mantle, he said, “I consider myself lucky to have been part of the very first one that has been created from the Marvel universe. There is such a buzz about the show. There is so much love coming in for the character of Kamala.”

Farhan further expressed belief that Ms Marvel will “open up doors” to create more such content. “There has to be a first and it happens to be now. We should all be thankful that it is happening and we look forward to some more fun times,” he added.

Ms Marvel is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, and also stars several Indian and Pakistani actors like Nimra Bucha, Fawad Khan, Mohan Kapur, Zenobia Shroff, Mehwish Hayat and more.

