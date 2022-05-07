Farhan Akhtar joins MCU, will play an undisclosed role in Ms Marvel series

It’s official. Bollywood actor-director Farhan Akhtar is indeed a part of the cast of Ms Marvel, though we still do not know which character he is playing in the upcoming Disney+ series. Akhtar joins teen actor Iman Vellani, a Canadian born to Pakistani immigrants, who will play the role of the shape-shifting superhero in the Disney+ TV series and will also reprise the role in the second Captain Marvel movie, titled The Marvels.

Created by Bisha K. Ali, the series also stars Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Laurel Marsden, Adaku Ononogbo, Laith Nakli, Travina Springer, and Aramis Knight.

Ali is also the head writer, with Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (who, incidentally, are also directing Batgirl for rival DC) performing directing duties on some episodes.

Kamala is a teenage Pakistani-American from Jersey City, New Jersey. She took up the title of Ms Marvel after Carol Danvers, her idol, became Captain Marvel. The Kamala Khan iteration of Ms Marvel is a relative newcomer in the world. The character debuted in a 2015 comic series by G Willow Wilson (writer) and Adrian Alphona (artist). She was the first Muslim Marvel superhero to have her own comic series.

Not only is Ms Marvel an exciting character, she will be MCU’s first teenage superhero after Peter Parker or Spider-Man, and will bring with her own perspective and sensibilities due to her background.

The promos tease a coming-of-age story about a young girl figuring out her place in the world. Ms Marvel will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on June 8, 2022.