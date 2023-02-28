scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Hera Pheri 3 director Farhad Samji joins hands with Disney+ Hotstar for a comedy show

Pop Kaun is a web-series helmed by filmmaker Farhad Samji. The series promises to bring together the best in comedy for a riotous, entertaining watch.

Farhad Samji- Pop Kaun- Disney Plus HotstarFarhad Samji's Pop Kaun will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar. (Photo: Disney Plus Hotstar/ YouTube)

Farhad Samji has come on board Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming comedy show Pop Kaun as creator-director. The filmmaker says he is excited to explore the genre in a format other than movies.

Produced by Yam Productions, this series promises to bring together the best in comedy for a riotous, entertaining watch.

“After creating multiple movies in the comedy space, I wanted to explore a different format with this genre and bring all the legends of comedy together. With Pop Kaun coming soon on Disney+ Hotstar, the idea was to create a fun family binge-watch show for audiences across generations,” Samji said in a statement.
The filmmaker is best known for directing comedy films Housefull 4, and Bachchhan Paandey and co-directing Entertainment and Housefull 3 with Sajid Samji.

Disney+ Hotstar is yet to share the details about the cast of the show. Pop Kaun will soon start streaming on the platform.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 21:45 IST
