Farah Khan says hosting Lock Upp is ‘more complex’ than Bigg Boss: ‘Have to be careful’

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan ventured into content creation with her YouTube vlogs in 2024. After establishing herself as a successful vlogger, she has now taken on a new role as the host of Netflix India’s Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. In an exclusive interview with SCREEN, Farah spoke about her experience of hosting a full-fledged reality show, her journey as a content creator, and how YouTube has transformed the life of her cook Dilip.

Sharing how hosting Lock Upp is very different from hosting a few episode of Bigg Boss, Farah Khan said, “While the job is the same, Lock Upp is a little more complex because there are very sensitive secrets the contestants choose to reveal. Bigg Boss is all about fighting, which we enjoy, but this show is about redemption, and this week the audience will see a change in terms of villains becoming the heroes, and those you couldn’t stand, suddenly you will start liking them.”

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Talking about her co-host Riteish Deshmukh, Farah Khan shared whether they have differences of opinion, given the nature of the show. She said, “If you get along with your co-host, it can be wonderful. Riteish and I have such a long-standing relationship. He has been a part of my brother’s movies. He is someone I really love, and I have seen him host Bigg Boss Marathi. He is fabulous. There is no ego involved, so we are enjoying the company. On other days, while we shoot separately, we have a pact. After every day of shooting, we call each other and share what happened on the show. So we are clued in. We have a good synergy, and I like it if we have different points of view. That also adds to the excitement.”

On juggling between Lock Upp and vlogging

During the interview, Farah Khan spoke about her obsession with captive reality shows, calling Lock Upp her “dream job.” Farah shared, “Everyone knows I am a reality show junkie. I watch everything in the captive space. I have seen shows that nobody has heard of; they came and went in one season. This is my dream job. I am watching as an audience, and I have a lot of opinions. Normally, when I come on shows, they say that I say things that the audience is thinking.”

She also talked about how careful she has to be not to get too emotionally involved as the host. “At some point, you have to be extra careful and extra sensitive because there are also celebrities. On Lock Upp, we have some A-list stars, so I have to be careful about how I speak to them. It becomes very difficult at times, especially for me, because I am known for shooting my mouth off. But I am careful while I tell them what I feel and how I see it.”

Talking about how she juggles between hosting and vlogging, Farah Khan said, “I shoot for Lock Upp thrice a week, and for YouTube, normally I create a bank of episodes. Before Lock Upp, I shot some episodes for YouTube. I am literally working every day.” She also shared which is more stressful: vlogging, hosting, or making a film. “Vlogging is the least stressful. making a film has the most stress and hard work, with a full one to two years of your life gone to one project.”

On her vlogging journey and how it changed cook Dilip’s life

While Farah Khan’s cooking vlogs on YouTube became an instant hit, it also helped her cook Dilip shoot to stardom. Sharing why she started vlogging in the first place, Farah said, “I started vlogging because I wanted to do something easy breezy, and then it took a life of its own. I try to keep it as simple as possible and not overproduce it or script it. On YouTube, people like to see real and organic content. Even my brand endorsements have my personality in them, and that has really worked out for me. I have gotten an entirely new fanbase that probably didn’t know me. It is very easy. I finish one episode in an hour and a half maximum. There is no script, nothing is given to them in advance, so conversations are natural. It is like me dropping by a friend’s house and chatting.”

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Farah also revealed how vlogging has changed her cook Dilip’s life. “Recently, we took Dilip to Bangalore for a brand event, and he was a star over there. I got applause, but when Dilip came on stage, he was loved so much. He was dancing with young girls. He has a separate fanbase. His whole family is looked after, and he has built his house. I am glad. I think you should always take your people forward with you.”

Before signing off, Farah Khan also shared whether she plans to make a film soon. She said, “I want to direct, all in good time. One thing at a time. I am enjoying every day as we go. For now, I look forward to my Lock Upp days. Our trolling will begin after this weekend with the fan armies.”