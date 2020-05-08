Farah Khan praises Mrs Serial Killer actor Zayn Marie, says life has a way of coming full circle

Farah Khan’s production venture Mrs Serial Killer is streaming on Netflix. (Photo: Farah Khan/Instagram) Farah Khan’s production venture Mrs Serial Killer is streaming on Netflix. (Photo: Farah Khan/Instagram)

Farah Khan has praised debutant Zayn Marie for her performance in the former’s production venture Mrs Serial Killer, and shared how life has come full circle for her.

Farah had began her Bollywood journey with Zayn’s father Mansoor Ali Khan’s Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. She choreographed the 1992 coming-of-age sports drama, which starred Mansoor’s star brother Aamir Khan, Ayesha Jhulka and Mamik Singh in the lead roles.

As Zayn Marie made her acting debut with Mrs Serial Killer, directed by Farah’s husband Shirish Kunder, an emotional Farah Khan took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with the young actor.

“In 1992 her father, Mansoor Khan gave me a break as choreographer in #jojeetawohisikandar .. 28 yrs later his daughter @zaynmarie makes her debut n wins hearts in our film , #mrsserialkiller.. Life has a way of coming full circle,” the choreographer-filmmaker wrote alongside a photo.

Zayn Marie reciprocated the display of affection with an Instagram story, writing how her father always spoke fondly of Farah and it was a “happy coincidence” that she produced her acting debut.

“Abbu always spoke of Farah with so much love. It felt right that she would produce my first film. It was such a happy coincidence. Like the universe willed it. Overwhelmed with how life works, in mysterious but beautiful ways,” Maire wrote.

Mrs Serial Killer, which released on Netflix on May 1 also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina.

