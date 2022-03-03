Farah Khan joins Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa for new season of The Khatra Khatra Show

Soon-to-be-parents Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are unstoppable on television. As they host Hunarbaaz on Colors, the two are also set to return to The Khatra Khatra Show. The new season, which will stream on Voot, will also see Farah Khan joining the team. The makers have promised to take the excitement and entertainment quotient a notch higher this time.

Created and produced by Haarsh, The Khatra Khatra Show will have more than 50 popular celebrities indulging in some rib-tickling tasks, awkward dares and funny games. While the couple will host the show, choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan will be the Friday special host and add more dhamaka to the episode. She recently shared a video from her shoot with Pratik Sehajpal, Nikki Tamboli and Punit J Pathak.

On joining the show, Farah in a statement mentioned how in today’s stressful times, one needs a dose of laughter and fun. “And The Khatra Khatra Show is just that. I’m so happy to be joining this season. I was already a fan of Bharti and Haarsh’s brand of humour and now that they are hosting and producing it is just an added bonus. I am looking forward to some thrilling games, giving hilarious tasks and getting my favourite celebrities and contestants to really entertain the audiences on Voot. Kripya Humein Seriously Na Lein,” she said.

Echoing her thoughts, Bharti added, “Have you ever seen me serious, no right! Aur kabhi dekhoge bhi nahi (laughs). The format of this show demands us to give games and tasks to all the contestants. That will be so much fun, I love torturing people – ‘Kyunki, Woh Phasenge Aur Hum Hasenge’. The audience has always supported us whenever we have started something new, and I am hoping that they do so again this time for our new journey on Voot.”

Haarsh Limbachiyaa on his part said, “The Khatra Khatra Show is a show which gives you the creative liberty that one wishes for as a writer and a host. You can create fun games just to torture contestants and increase their difficulty level. It is a lot of fun for us and the audiences but clearly not for the contestants. Is baar contestants ko phasayennge hum aur hasenge aap. So please do not miss it and watch us on Voot.”

Starting March 13, The Khatra Khatra Show will air Monday-Friday at 7 pm on Voot, followed by a telecast on Colors TV at 11 pm.